The 12 Cheapest New Cars You Can Buy Right Now (April 2023)

The last few years have been rough for car manufacturers. Pandemic restrictions, geopolitical tensions, and a global shortage of semiconductors have meant that buying a new car often meant waiting weeks or months for delivery or paying above sticker price to secure any remaining inventory left on forecourts. Thankfully, it looks like the shortages should start to ease over the coming months, making now a good time to start looking for a new car if you've been holding off until this point.

The combination of supply shortages and inflation has driven the price of new cars to record highs in recent months, with December 2022 seeing an average new price of nearly $50,000. Luckily, there are still plenty of cars available for less than half of that figure, with a few even still retailing for under $20,000. Keep in mind that these prices don't include things like destination fees, taxes, or dealer charges, which can vary by location. If you're on a tight budget, or you simply want to spend as little as possible on your new car, then these twelve are currently the cheapest options on the market.