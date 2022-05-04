2023 Kia Soul Adds Tech But Drops Turbo

Kia America has taken the wraps off the new 2023 Kia Soul, an updated model that'll bring a number of changes, not the least of which is what the automaker calls a "simplified" lineup. Fans of the boxy compact can expect four model variants, but there's one notable omission: the Turbo is no longer part of the Soul family. If that's not a dealbreaker for you, Kia says you'll be able to choose from the GT, LX, EX, and S model variants, which will be offered with new color options, among other changes.

While Kia reassures its Soul fans that the 2023 lineup retains the iconic boxy design that makes the model noticeable, it has "refreshed" aspects of it, including the addition of a new front fascia. Fans will notice the new grill, turn signals, daytime lamps, and fog lights, something that joins redesigned taillights and an overall redesigned rear fascia. Beyond these exterior design changes, the 2023 Kia Soul will sport two alloy wheel options (17-inch and 18-inch), a 10.25-inch touchscreen (with the exception of the LX variant), and buyers will get to choose from two options packages. As mentioned, this lineup also includes new color options, namely two-tone arrangements that include "Surf Blue" with a Fusion Black roof and clear white with the same roof color.