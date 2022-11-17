2024 Subaru Impreza Goes Hatchback Only In LA Auto Show Debut

The Subaru Impreza, beloved by tuners and families alike, just got a comprehensive upgrade for 2024. Debuting at the LA Auto Show, the new Impreza has committed to a single-body style. Subaru has ditched the Impreza sedan; just the hatchback will be coming to market. Other big changes are also coming to the zippy, affordable Subaru.

As dedicated SlashGear readers will know, we felt some changes were overdue to the established Impreza formula. The 2022 WRX STI didn't thrill us, not least because it shed the last vestiges of its connection to the simple, excellent daily driver that spawned it and committed to a completely custom build. The car tried to hang with dedicated entry-level sports cars like the new Integra and the Elantra N. It wasn't up to the challenge.

That said, speaking ill of an Impreza, even an overdesigned, underperforming tryhard of an Impreza, felt like kicking a puppy. The Impreza has been a consistently brilliant car for the best part of three decades: practical enough for daily life but still a blast to drive. We've been waiting for a real attempt to bring back the best-of-both-worlds build we loved. In 2024, Subaru may finally be ready to deliver.