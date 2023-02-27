2023 Hyundai Elantra Review: Don't Let The Price Fool You

Bugatti, Ferrari, and Lamborghini might disagree with me, but I don't think it's all that difficult to make a good supercar. After all, when your clientele is comfortable spending upwards of six figures, you can afford to take liberties that those building mass-market, far more attainable vehicles simply can't afford to. This whole 2023 Hyundai Elantra, for example, costs less than some of the options on the Chiron order form.

The decision as to what to include in the Elantra, and what to leave out, is exponentially more difficult. Hyundai may not be targeting land speed records or locked into the perennial game of Hypercar Top Trumps, but when you're charging less than half the average new car sales price in the U.S. the struggle is just as real.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The 2023 Elantra might have ended up bland, feeling miserly equipped, and making do with old and underwhelming tech. Hyundai could've skimped on warranty coverage, pared back the active safety tech, and generally left the compact sedan feeling like an afterthought: something more useful for motivating shoppers to spend a little more, than for delighting them on the road. That it holds up so comprehensively — regardless of its price tag, not despite it — is a pleasant surprise.