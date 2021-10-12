2022 Kia Forte arrives with a bold, new face and some welcome tech updates

The 2022 Kia Forte has debuted sporting an aggressive new maw and a host of new tech enhancements. You may think the compact sedan is dead but look again. The 2022 Honda Civic is more of the same and much more, and it seems the new Kia Forte has a lot going for it if you refuse to pay more money for a small (and generic-looking) crossover.

The redesigned Kia Forte is arriving at dealerships in four trim models: FE, LXS, GT-Line, and GT. Standard in the FE, LXS, and GT-Line is a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine hooked up to a new intelligent CVT gearbox. It pumps out 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.

The range-topping Forte GT gets a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual (try that, Civic). In addition, the Forte GT has a multi-link rear suspension system and dual exhausts.

The 2022 Kia Forte gets a new “tiger nose” grille, snazzier LED headlights, and redesigned front and rear bumpers to “accentuate a wider, stronger image,” said Kia. It also has a new trunk lid spoiler, updated taillights, and new wheel designs to round up the exterior makeover. Overall, the 2022 Forte is looking sharp for its debut, and it won’t look out of place beside the also-redesigned VW Jetta.

Inside, the new Kia Forte is brimming with updated tech features. The FE and LXS get an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen display, while the GT-Line and GT has a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with standard navigation and free MapCare updates. It also has a new electronic parking brake with an auto-hold feature. Of course, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board, which are excellent features to have in an affordable compact car.

Meanwhile, Kia has upgraded the new Forte’s advanced driving aids. All models get driver attention warning, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and lane following assist. Also available is navigation-based adaptive cruise control, which slows the vehicle down automatically when approaching curves or intersections.

The 2022 Kia Forte will arrive at dealerships near the end of this year. Expect base prices to start at around $21,000 for the base Forte FE and $24,500 for the sportier Forte GT.

2022 Kia Forte Gallery