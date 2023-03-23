The Kia And Hyundai Cars That TikTok Made Uninsurable

A TikTok trend has transformed the insurance landscape for a number of Kia and Hyundai cars. While digital keys have been a target of stress for some, low-tech entry and theft has re-entered the conversation in a big way.

YouTuber Tommy G interviews a group of teenagers known as the "Kia Boys" in Milwaukee, who have become infamous on TikTok for stealing cars and taking them on joyrides (often crashing the vehicles in the process). He asks one woman at a gas station what the "Kia Boys" do, to which she responds: "They break into people's cars and take them and destroy them. Now they're just doing it to destroy our city, and this is not right."

Hyundai (the parent company of Kia) has been somewhat slow to react, initially directing customers to purchase a third-party security add-in priced at $170, not including installation. The additional out-of-pocket expense to defeat a major vulnerability has certainly riled owners, and a new software update has been announced in place of this option as well.

This free software update is headed for the 8.3 million Kia cars driving in the United States that are affected by this mechanical shortcoming, which is designed to extend alarm time by another 30 seconds. MotorTrend wryly notes that "More important [than additional alarm time], it requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on, a wild concept first introduced by Chrysler in 1949."