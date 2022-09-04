This Viral TikTok Trend Is Causing Kia And Hyundai Owners Serious Problems

South Korean automaker Kia is one of the more popular car brands in the United States; in August 2022, for example, it sold 66,089 vehicles, according to Korea Herald. Its parent company, Hyundai, is closely following behind with reported sales of 64,335 units within the same month. Together, both Kia and Hyundai have sold over 1 million vehicles every year in the U.S. since 2011, according to Good Car Bad Car. Hyundai and Kia are also one of the best-selling EV brands in the U.S. — following Tesla, of course, just like Ford and Volkswagen. Even Elon Musk thinks "Hyundai is doing pretty well," though the tweet seemed a bit tongue in cheek.

However, Hyundai and Kia have experienced issues with their vehicles, which sometimes warrant a recall. Earlier this year, for example, the duo pushed out recalls in February and May due to defects that couldn't be ignored, including the particularly headline-catching exploding seatbelts concern. It seems Hyundai and Kia can't catch a break, and now both car brands are on the spot again for an entirely different reason — and it has to do with TikTok.