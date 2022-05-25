Exploding Seatbelts Force Hyundai To Issue A Recall

According to the recall notice the automaker submitted to the NHTSA on May 19, Hyundai will notify impacted vehicle owners by mail about the problem and advise them of the next steps that'll be necessary to fix it. As with other vehicle recalls, affected Elantra and Accent owners will be told to take their vehicles to a Hyundai dealership to get the pretensioners serviced for free. In most cases, the driver will need to contact the dealer from which they purchased the car to schedule a servicing appointment; this will only be possible once the recall notices have been sent out.

The fix will involve securing a "cap" over certain components in the pretensioner; doing this will, the automaker says in its recall notice, "prevent potential abnormal deployment" in the event of a wreck. If you own one of these recalled vehicles and have already paid a mechanic to fix issues related to the malfunctioning pretensioners, Hyundai says it'll reimburse you the costs.

Going forward, Hyundai says it'll prevent this issue from occurring in future vehicles by adding a vent valve to the pipe connected to the gas generator element in the pretensioner. This design change was implemented in Hyundai cars starting on May 16, 2022, according to the recall notice. The automaker plans to send the recall notifications to vehicle owners on July 15, 2022, the same date it'll officially send notifications to dealerships, as well. Once you've received the letter, follow the directions contained within it to get your vehicle serviced.

Though the issue sounds frightening, it's certainly not the worst recall in automotive history, and modern vehicles continue to implement key safety features that help keep everyone — including nearby pedestrians — safe from accidental collisions and weather-related driving mistakes.