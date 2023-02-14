Hyundai And Kia's Fix For The Viral TikTok Car Theft Hack Is Software And Stickers

If you've been around for any length of time and you've observed the rise of social media, you'll know that sometimes things can get weird. Some of the strangest things to come from social media have been viral challenges and trends. Some, like the "ice bucket challenge," were born out of good intentions, while others, like "planking," were just really awkward attempts to be funny, and others still were born out of pure malice. One of the latest car-related TikTok trends that takes advantage of a design flaw in certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles is certainly born out of malice rather than harmless fun.

The #kiaboyz hashtag that exploded in popularity on TikTok in 2022, receiving over 33 million views, started as a group in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, breaking into Kia and Hyundai vehicles and using the male end of a USB Type-A cable or flash drive to start and steal the car. It has since spread, and owners are reporting thefts happening in Chicago and New York City. In St. Petersburg, Florida, the #kiaboyz trend and its related theft method were responsible for a third of all vehicle thefts in July 2022. Owners of affected vehicles are certainly concerned, and generally speaking, a solution to the problem would be installing additional security measures, like an aftermarket immobilizer, but Hyundai is now aiming to assist owners free of charge.