2022 Infiniti Q60 finally gets standard wireless Apple CarPlay

The 2022 Infiniti Q60 is finally getting a wireless Apple CarPlay upgrade across all trim levels. The new Q60 is also getting slightly higher base prices for 2022, and it remains available in three trim levels.

The base Q60 Pure RWD starts at $41,750 (not including $1,025 destination) and has 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, dual USB ports, leatherette seats, dual infotainment touchscreens with wireless Apple CarPlay/wired Android Auto, and brushed aluminum trim.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 has a standard twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 pumping out 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the latter arriving from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm to deliver maximum pull. Meanwhile, the hotrod Q60 Red Sport 400 has a 400-horsepower of the same V6. It also produces 350 pound-feet of torque.

Rear-wheel drive is standard, while Infiniti’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System is a $2,000 option across the lineup. The AWD system can shift up to 50-percent of torque to the rear wheels and 100-percent to the rear wheels depending on road conditions. All variants get a standard seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift modes and downshift rev-matching.

Meanwhile, the Q60 Luxe starts at $50,300. It gets more yummy features like a Bose Performance Series audio system, a surround-view monitor with moving object detection, intelligent cruise control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, semi-aniline leather upholstery, and more. There’s an equipment package for the Q60 Luxe that adds navigation, advanced climate control, 19-inch wheels, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, among other things.

The range-topping Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 has base prices at $58,200. It comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, digital dynamic suspension, steering-mounted paddle shifters, a fast-ratio electric power steering system, and advanced climate control, to name a few. Additionally, Red Sport 400 RWD models get staggered wheels for a sportier vibe. The Red Sport version also has semi-aniline white, graphite, or red leather upholstery with contrasting stitching.

The 2022 Infiniti Q60 will arrive at showrooms in early October. The QX60 faces stiff competition against the BMW 4-Series and Audi S5, but it remains a solid sports coupe with a powerful engine and great luxury features to match.