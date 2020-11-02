2021 Infiniti Q60 arrives with higher base prices

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 remains a carryover from last year’s second-gen model, but it receives a slew of new features in exchange for higher base prices. The ravishing Q60 coupe is still available with rear-wheel-drive (FWD) or all-wheel-drive (FWD) and remains sold in three trim models.

The base Infiniti Q60 Pure starts at $41,640 for the RWD version (add $2,000 for AWD) and is $300 dearer than before. It still has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine with 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, which is connected to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Rain sensing wipers are now standard across the range, while new exterior color options include Grand Blue and Slate Gray.

Next up is the 2021 Q60 Luxe. With base prices starting at $50,200 (RWD) and $52,200 (AWD), it’s around $4,700 more than the outgoing model. But in return, you get a remote engine start system, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, power lumbar and side bolsters for the driver’s seat, and semi-aniline leather upholstery. For $2,050 more, you can also get a new climate control system, standard navigation with lane guidance, and a power-operated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

Additionally, the 2021 Q60 Luxe comes standard with blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a surround-view monitor, and pedestrian detection among many others. New for the Q60 Luxe is a new shade of red paint (Dynamic Sunstone Red) to make your ride stand out from the rest. The Q60 Luxe is powered by the same twin-turbocharged V6 engine as the base Q60.

Last but not least is the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport. Powered by a more powerful version of the standard twin-turbo V6, the Q60 Red Sport has 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque to play with. The 2021 Q60 Red Sport starts at $58,100 (RWD) and $60,100 (AWD) and is around $950 dearer than the outgoing model.

The Q60 Red Sport comes standard with larger brakes, adaptive suspension, and snazzy carbon-fiber interior trim. The ProACTIVE Package adds more safety features like active lane control, lane departure prevention, direct adaptive steering, and adaptive lighting for an additional $1,700. All prices exclude $1,025 destination fees.

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 is available to order now. The first deliveries will arrive at Infiniti dealerships near the end of 2020.