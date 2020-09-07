Infiniti QX80 SUV debuts at 2020 Rebelle Rally event

For the first time in five years of Rebelle rallying, the Infiniti QX80 SUV will debut with professional journalists Nicole Wakelin (driver) of New Hampshire and Alice Chase (navigator) of Texas behind the wheel. The 2020 Rebelle Rally takes place from October 8- 17, 2020, and features up to 10 days of trekking across the Nevada and California desert.

“At INFINITI, we believe that luxury should be lived in and there are few who will test that theory more than our team in the Rebelle Rally this year,” said Phil York, INFINITI general manager global marketing. “Ten days navigating the desert in a QX80 will certainly showcase that our flagship SUV has as much grit as it has grace.”

The Rebelle Rally is the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the United States. It’s still a race, so going fast is still of utmost importance. But with no cellphones, smartphones, laptops, computers, and GPS gadgets to guide you, the Rebelle Rally posts a different challenge for empowered women of all ages. Only maps, compasses, and roadbooks are permitted for navigating over 2,000 kilometers (1,43 miles) of barren desert terrain, and the route consists of hidden time checks and checkpoints that participants must find throughout the race.

The Rebelle Rally may not sound like a place for novices, but the event is open to all women looking for the ultimate adventure across the American West. “We are excited to welcome INFINITI in this year’s Rebelle Rally. As the ultimate proving ground for vehicles, we look forward to seeing the QX80 showcase its abilities through the course’s wide variety of terrain,” said Emily Miller, founder of Rebelle Rally.

The 2020 Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV with seating for up to eight passengers. It’s a body-on-frame SUV in the same mold as Toyota’s legendary Land Cruiser. The Infiniti QX80 has a burly 5.6-liter V8 motor churning out 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission, an optional All-Mode 4WD system, and an advanced Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, the QX80 offers luxury and ruggedness in equal spades.