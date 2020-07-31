Toyota updates 2021 Land Cruiser, 4Runner, and Tundra with new features

Japanese carmaker Toyota is on a mission to update the 200 Series Land Cruiser, 4Runner, and Tundra with new features and a host of exterior upgrades. The new Land Cruiser is now available in a new Heritage Edition trim with three rows of seating. Meanwhile, Toyota is releasing Special Edition models of the 2021 4Runner SUV and Tundra pickup truck.

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser: Don’t fix what isn’t broke

The current J200 Land Cruiser has been with us since 2008. And while rumors are strong about an all-new Land Cruiser waiting in the wings, Toyota is updating its legendary SUV with a new Heritage Edition model.

But for 2021, the Heritage Edition Land Cruiser will have optional third-row seating. According to Toyota, it’s the same three-row configuration from the base model. Also new for 2021 are two new exterior colors (Blizzard Pearl and Midnight Black Metallic), dark accents on the front grille, vintage Land Cruiser badging, and 18-inch bronze BBS wheels.

Power remains courtesy of a 5.7-liter gasoline-fed V8 producing 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic driving all four wheels courtesy of a Torsen limited-slip locking center differential with a 2-speed transfer case and low range gearing.

Standard equipment includes ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, four-zone automatic climate control, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with premium JBL audio and 14 speakers, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P). The latter includes lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and automatic high beams to name a few.

Base prices for the 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser start at $85,515 while the Heritage Edition has a base price of $87,845.

2021 Toyota 4Runner: Ready for everyday adventures

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner remains a genuine body-on-frame SUV. It now has standard LED headlights across the range while the TRD Pro and Special Edition has a host of new features and equipment.

New for the 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is Lunar Rock paint (replacing the Army Green paint of the previous model), black flow form TRD off-road wheels, and Nitto Terra Grappler tires. Also included are Fox shock absorbers, bespoke TRD coil springs, and Rigid LED fog lamps.

Meanwhile, the 4Runner Trail Special Edition is based on the SR5 trim and includes black seats with tan stitching, all-weather floor mats, dark gray TRD off-road wheels, a Yakima LoadWarrior roof basket, and a unique 40-quart cooler. The latter features a sliding tray for easier accessibility, a lockable lid, and a freeze-grade basket.

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner has base prices starting at $36,340 while the 4×2 Trail Edition is at $38,315. The 4×4 TRD Pro starts at $50,470.

2021 Toyota Tundra: Work hard, play hard

Toyota introduces the new Trail and Nightshade Special Edition models for the 2021 Tundra pickup truck. The Tundra Trail Special Edition is based on the SR5 Crew Max (2WD and 4WD) with the SR5 Upgrade Package. It includes black exterior badging, black seats with tan stitching, a chrome grille, new wheels, and a set of all-weather floor liners.

On the other hand, the Tundra Nightshade Edition has black leather seats, black exterior trim, a dark chrome grille, black mirror caps, and new black wheels. Meanwhile, the TRD Pro is now offered in Lunar Rock paint.

All Toyota Tundras are equipped with a 5.7-liter gasoline V8 engine with 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. The new Tundra has a maximum payload of 1,730 pounds and a max towing capacity of 10,200 pounds.

The 2021 Toyota Tundra starts at $35,365 while the Nightshade Double Cab 4×4 is at $46,440. The Tundra Trail Edition 4×4 has a base price of $45,020.