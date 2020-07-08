Toyota just gave its 2021 TRD Pro trucks a sweet new paint job

Toyota has given its burly 2021 TRD Pro trucks a handsome new finish, with the Lunar Rock paint option being added to its 4Runner, Tacoma, Sequoia, and Tundra models. Meanwhile, there are new Trail Special Editions of some of its most popular trucks and SUVs headed to dealerships in the fall.

The new paint job replaces the old Army Green finish that Toyota had offered in the previous model year. It’s a unusual grey with touches of green to it, and while it might not be the first color you’d think of suiting the automaker’s TRD Pro models, it’s one of those finishes which grows on you.

It’s not the only change for the new model year. For the 2021 4Runner TRD Pro, for example, there are now new LED lights – in fact all 2021 4Runner trims will get the LED headlamps – while, like the Limited and Nightshade trims, TRD Pro versions will also get LED high beams. LED fog lamps are going to be standard, too, with the TRD Pro keeping its RIGID LED versions.

Other changes are lower to the ground, with a new black TRD alloy flow form wheel design and Nitto Terra Grappler tires. Not only do they look the part, Toyota says the new rims are stronger and more rigid than before, as well as featuring a deeper dish.

The change also allows Toyota to change its 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks on the 4Runner TRD Pro, which the automaker says should lead to better trail isolation and high-speed performance on the trail, while keeping on-road comfort and steering response. TRD-tuned coil springs are on the front, with an inch of lift, while piggyback-style remote reservoirs are fitted at the rear.

2021 Toyota Trails

If you don’t quite need a TRD Pro, Toyota also has some new special editions arriving later in the year. The 2021 Toyota Trail series were announced earlier in 2020 at the Chicago Auto Show, and take the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner for an upgrade.

They’re based on the SR5 trim, with a choice of 2WD or 4WD. In the case of the 2021 Tacoma Trail, it’s the SR5 Double Cab, with dark gray 16-inch TRD Off-Road wheels with Kevlar All-Terrain tires, along with the Tacoma Limited’s grille. Toyota throws in a 115V power outlet in the bed, plus lovable bed storage with insulation on one side for use as a cooler.

The 2021 Tundra Trail, meanwhile, is based on the SR5 Crew Max with Toyota’s SR5 Upgrade Package. That means bucket front seats, a front center console, and a larger fuel tank are included. There’s also a chrome grille from the Tundra 1794 Edition, with color-keyed surround, and special-edition wheels. It also gets the special lockable storage.

Finally, the 2021 4Runner Trail has dark gray TRD Off-Road wheels and a Yakima LoadWarrior rooftop cargo basket. Inside, it has a custom 40-quart cooler and a sliding cargo tray. Toyota says all three will be offered in a choice of Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black Metallic, or Super White, with black badging, black seating, and tan accent stitching. Pricing will be confirmed closer to their arrival in dealerships this fall.