Mazda Axes The MX-30 EV: Here's Why We're Not Sad About It

The Mazda MX-30 EV will soon depart the shores of this plane of existence after the current model year (at least in the United States), according to a press release from Mazda. The company said it will be shifting its priorities to plug-in hybrids for the time being. While discontinuing an EV sounds less than ideal, at least on the surface, it's not really the end of the world in this case. After all, as great as Mazdas can be, the MX-30 wasn't much of a winner.

First, the range was downright dismal for 2023. When other entry level EVs like the Chevy Bolt can attain upwards of 260 miles on a charge without an issue and a lot of Teslas, Kias, and Hyundais break the 300 mile mark, the 100 miles of estimated range from the Mazda seems like a typo at best and pitiful at worst, especially considering its $34,110 starting price. The "Premium Plus" trim starts at $37,120, just $3,120 less than a base Tesla Model 3, an EV that has an estimated 170 more miles of range.