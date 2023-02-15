The Unexpected Cost Of Advanced Car Safety Systems

Automotive advancements have made the roadways a safer place for drivers. The addition of forward airbags alone saved over 50,000 lives between 1987 (when they were first installed as a fully-functional system in American cars) to 2017. And the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found in a study that seatbelts had saved the lives of almost 330,000 riders between 1960 and 2012.

Recent developments in the world of self-driving cars and autonomous roadway maneuverability have brought unique safety features into the hands of consumers. Whether your vehicle can perform its function without you or not, one addition that has become a standard across vehicle brands is the use of detection and crash avoidance installations.

These features have saturated the auto market, from backup cameras (and the sonar-like chime that accompanies movement in the reverse gear) to the simple blinking lights on your mirrors. Drivers can rely on this added layer of security when checking a blind spot before a lane change or while backing into a parallel parking space. The intuitive addition makes driving safer because it alerts drivers to hazards easily hidden by the vehicle's frame or a driver's limited mobility. However, crash avoidance features are at the center of new costs for car owners in a way that might not be immediately obvious.