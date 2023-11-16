5 Of The Coolest JDM Cars Worth Importing

North American car buyers certainly have had a broad selection of Japanese imports to choose from over the past few decades, from trusty sport-utes like the Toyota Land Cruiser to commuter-friendly cars like the Honda Accord. Although Japanese manufacturers sold more than 3 million vehicles in the United States in 2022, some of the most interesting Japanese vehicles are reserved for the home market across the Pacific.

Some of these JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) vehicles are in the Kei car class, smaller than the sub-compact cars that dot the streets of American cities. Others are highly tuned sports or rally car models that are variations of cars that are available in the United States and Canada. Then, some have specific performance specs that make them unsuitable for North American highways and driving sensibilities. Still others are purpose-built vehicles not meant for mass production and use.

After 25 years, JDM vehicles are eligible to be imported to the United States (Canadian citizens can import JDM vehicles after 15 years), so let's take a look at five examples of JDM models you'll want to consider adding to your garage now that their import restrictions have expired.