Every Generation Of Honda Accord Ranked, Worst To Best

When Honda first introduced its larger alternative to the compact Honda Civic, few in the American market would have predicted it would be a powerhouse of the American passenger car market and a darling of the automotive press. To be fair, the early Accord was a very basic car that was dwarfed by even intermediate-sized American sedans. American automakers had broadly downsized their cars for 1976, yet the first-year model at 162.8 inches was still dwarfed by the downsized Chrysler Cordoba's 215-inch length. Honda had plenty of work to do in 1976 if it wanted to be dominant in the American market, the biggest in the world at that time.

Honda worked hard to gain market share, relying on superior build quality and innovative engineering solutions to sell its products. The formula worked as sales grew each year so much that in 1982, Honda opened its own American manufacturing facility in Marysville, Ohio. The first automobile to leave that plant was an Accord, and manufacturing of the model continues there today. By 1989, the Accord became the best-selling passenger car in the United States and decades on it is still a favorite among American drivers, even as SUV sales make up an increasing portion of new car sales.

As the Accord approaches its 50th anniversary, this is every generation listed in order from worst to best.