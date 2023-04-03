2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review: Bucking Trends

American drivers may not be buying sedans at the same rate as they used to, but we're still a long way from the death of anything that isn't a crossover, SUV, or pickup. Instead, it just means that what's left in the four-door segment has to raise its game to prove its worth, and that's a lesson Honda's 2023 Accord has clearly taken to heart.

Now in its 11th generation, the Accord has had plenty of time to refine its offering. While Honda may be Japanese, the 2023 car is undoubtedly attuned to the sensibilities of its American audience. U.S.-built, with an eye on economy and usable technology, this latest Accord doesn't do anything that might undermine its recipe of comfortable, attainable refinement.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That includes the further embrace of electrification. While we might bemoan the absence of a plug-in hybrid Accord — and let's not even mention a full EV, conspicuous by its absence for now in Honda's line-up as a whole — the 2023 Accord Hybrid seems happy to acknowledge that, for a lot of American drivers, that's all they're really comfortable with for now.