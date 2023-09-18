Every Generation Of Honda Civic Ranked, Worst To Best

When the Honda Civic arrived in the early '70s, it didn't exactly set the world on fire. However, Honda's shrewd plans to continue making a small car that was affordable but of exceptionally high quality eventually paid off. Honda's entrance into the North American market began with a 50cc motorcycle backed up by a campaign proclaiming, "You meet the nicest people on a Honda." This proved to be a stroke of genius as it helped change the perception of who would ride a motorcycle at the time and began the work to demonstrate that Honda products were of superior quality.

With a foothold in the U.S. and elsewhere, Honda set out to conquer the automobile market, beginning with its diminutive Civic in 1972. Its formula of offering an affordable car with excellent reliability has worked for more than 50 years now. Furthermore, throughout much of that time, it has been among the best-selling vehicles in its segment, with more than 10 million units sold in the U.S. alone.

Honda has kept a regular schedule of upgrading the Civic about every five years, giving us 11 generations of car with the newest one released in 2021. Now that we have such a rich history of one of the longest-running nameplates in the industry, we can rank all of them now, saving the best for last.