This Was The First Honda Civic To Receive The Type-R Badge

The current Honda Civic Type-R is one of the crown jewels of Honda's lineup. It's a 300-plus horsepower Civic with a big wing that's made for racing. Any gearhead worth their salt will say that's a winning combination. The United States has been able to enjoy the Type-R since it came stateside in 2017 after decades of waiting for a factory-made fast Civic that's leagues spicier than the Civic Si.

The Civic's native Japan has enjoyed the Type-R for several generations. Prior to the Civic receiving the honor of a Type-R badge, Honda's NSX and Integra got the Type-R treatment with the Integra model gaining a cult following in the United States in the 1990s, where it became a favorite among the tuning and street racing crowd. The Integra and the NSX are adored in their own right, but the Civic is by far the most iconic car to wear the badge, so when did the very first Honda Civic Type-R first roll out of Honda's factories in Japan?