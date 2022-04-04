Where You'll Find The First Honda Ever Imported To North America

The N600 was the first Honda imported to America. It debuted in 1967 when large, heavy, and thirsty muscle cars dominated American roads — years before the company's first big splash in the U.S. automotive industry with the Honda Civic.

The N600 was not as quick as Detroit muscle, but it did go from zero to 60 mph in 22.2 seconds, with a modest top speed of 77 mph. As Hemmings suggests, this vehicle started at $1,495 in 1972 — well worth its purchase price to the right sort of driver. Honda launched a facelifted coupe variant called the Z600 or Z Coupe in the early '70s with minor trim differences. The Z Coupe had a $1,630 base price when a Ford Maverick started at $1,995. Honda only sold 25,000 N600s and Z600s from 1967 to 1972, but the vehicle paved the way for the automaker's long history of success in the American market.

The historical significance of this vehicle family means all well-preserved originals or restorations are looked upon with appreciation by car collectors and museum curators alike. Imagine the surprise and excitement one such collector felt in 2010 when he realized he'd purchased not just an early version of this vehicle, but the very first N600 off Honda's assembly line.