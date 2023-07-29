5 Of The Most Reliable Lexus Engines Ever Built, Ranked
Reliability is often a paramount concern when it comes automobile owners. Sure, a fast or fancy vehicle is obviously a plus, but an engine that won't let you down is usually far more impressive in the eyes of average drivers.
One such automaker famous for reliability is Lexus (owned by Toyota, also known for reliability), and they have an entire array of cars that possess engines known for not only speed and power, but also being incredibly dependable with a low yearly maintenance cost.
Lexus often wins accolades as one of the most reliable carmakers, having been awarded the last three years by JD Power's Vehicle Dependability Study as a manufacturer with some of the most reliable cars. According to RepairPal, Lexus owners usually spend around $551 per year on maintenance and upkeep — an important aspect to consider since the company is known for quality and luxury. With this kind of reputation, here are some of the most reliable and standout Lexus engines that ever happened to grace drivers.
1. The 1UR-FE engine is one of Lexus' most consistent
One Lexus engine that tends to pop up a lot while discussing this particular topic is the famous 1UR-FE engine. This 4.6 liter V8 engine is often found in not only Lexus cars, but also in some Toyota made automobiles as well.
Utilized by Lexus vehicles like the GS 460, LS 460, and GX 460, the 1UR-FE is a dependable engine that has reached upwards of 250,000 to 300,000 miles with routine maintenance in several examples.
The 1UR-FE features a forged steel crankshaft with six balance weights, forged connecting rods with resin coated aluminum pistons, aluminum alloy cylinder heads with separated camshaft housings, and timing chains instead of belts. These design decisions make sure that the 1UR-FE doesn't usually suffer from catastrophic failure. The engine is further augmented by an acoustic control induction system, a dual VVT-i (variable valve timing) that regulates intake and exhaust camshafts, an electronic throttle control system, and even iridium-tipped spark plugs.
2. 2JZ engines can reach 250,000 miles
Another famously consistent engine from Lexus is the well known 2JZ series. Found in vehicles from Lexus and Toyota like the IS 300, GS 300, SC 300, Toyota Supra, and the Toyota Crown, the 2JZ has different variants — which also come in forms like the 2JZ-GTE, 2JZ-GE, and 2JZ-FSE.
However, the 2JZ forms the basis of this particular engine's reliability, and the 3.0 liter, six cylinder inline design makes the vehicles that use this mechanical marvel both naturally powerful, easily modifiable, and ruggedly durable.
Capable of attaining 250,000 miles with upkeep, what makes the 2JZ so special is that the engine can be easily tuned. Those of you who enjoy modifying your car's power can put the 2JZ engine's seven oversized bearings that hold the crankshaft and resilient water pump to the test.
The 2JZ is also firmly mounted and rigid within plenty of steel and cast iron, which makes sure that the engine itself doesn't take much wear and tear from usage. Some of the cars that use the 2JZ engine are still running strong and without fault even 30 years later.
3. The 2GR is another dependable engine from Lexus
Besides the above examples, the 2GR engine and its different iterations is a vaunted addition to this list of reliable Lexus engines. First introduced in 2004, the 2GR has three notable versions using a 3.5 liter V6 setup, like the 2GR-FE, 2GR-FSE, and the 2GR-FKS.
Popping up in 2004, the 2GR can be found in many different Lexus vehicles, as well as those from Toyota; including automobiles like the Lexus IS 350, ES 350, GS 450h, and RX 350, as well as Toyota's Camry, RAV4, and Avalon. As such, the 2GR has been adapted for a plethora of different vehicles, though one thing remains the same — the 2GR is a dependable engine that is generally worth the reputation.
Although the 2GR is a fairly new in terms of engines, there have been some reports of it reaching upwards of 200,000 miles with little issue, though of course this is entirely dependent on routine care, as with so many cars that hope to attain some serious mileage.
Ranging from 249 to 360 horsepower depending on which type, the 2GR features an aluminum alloy cylinder block and a dual overhead cam setup, meaning that 2GR engine owners get to enjoy both power and consistency.
4. The 1UZ-FE engine is one of the first automobile engines rated for flying
One of the marquee engines from the famous luxury manufacturer is that of the beloved 1UZ-FE engine. This engine is proudly utilized by the Lexus LS 400, which represented a shift in direction for Lexus.
As the very first in the line of 1UZ engines, the 1UZ-FE was produced from 1989 to 2002, and could also be found in other Lexus models like the GS 400 and SC 400. An important aspect of the 1UZ-FE engine is that the design is far more similar to a racing engine as opposed to one meant for luxury vehicles.
However, that doesn't stop the 1UZ-FE from being a dependable engine. The 4.0 liter V8 engine is best known for its dual overhead cam setup that uses 32 valve aluminum cylinder heads, which adds reliability to the engine capable of producing between 251 and 300 horsepower.
Consumer Reports mentioned the 1UZ-FE as an engine known for reliability, capable of reaching mileage over 200,000 miles in a Lexus LS400 example without significant repairs, which highlights just how consistent this celebrated engine truly is. The 1UZ-FE is also one of the first engines to be certified for use in airplanes by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in 1997, and that isn't something that many engines can claim.
5. The 2UR-GSE engine is built for power and low yearly cost
Of course this wouldn't be a list of reliable Lexus engines without the 2UR-GSE, which is used by the Lexus F-Series: the IS-F, GS-F, and RC-F. In addition, the 2UR-GSE is also proudly utilized by the LC 500.
The engine began its run in 2007, and is still in production as of the time of this writing. Yet another Lexus engine that can reach upwards of 200,00 miles without any significant headaches, the 2UR-GSE is also a powerful workhouse because of its 5 liter V8 configuration, creating between 416 and 475 horsepower.
Naturally aspirated, the 2UR-GSE also has a 32 valve dual overhead cam configuration to generate all that horsepower. Considering that the 2UR-GSE receives high marks for performance, it is amazing that the engine is also celebrated for dependability.
The 2017 LC500 has a yearly average maintenance cost of around $551, and that certainly means that you don't need to give up dependability for power. Though Lexus is certainly known for its luxury offerings, its consistency and reliability is what makes these cars worth keeping.
