5 Of The Most Reliable Toyota Engines Ever Built, Ranked

Toyota has long been an industry standard bearer in the automotive performance world. Toyota represents one of the best-selling brands in the United States, with a roughly 15% market share overall and more than 2 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2022.

Between its electric vehicle offerings and ICE heritage models that date back decades, Toyota has routinely been in a leadership role in building and selling quality cars. Toyota isn't just a commuter or truck brand, though — the company produces some of the most reliable models on the road today.

This starts with the engines that power both modern and vintage Toyota examples. The cars produced under the Toyota badge (and those owned by Toyota Group) are propelled by some of the most technologically advanced and ruggedly reliable motors that have ever left an automotive factory floor. These are the five most reliable examples of Toyota engines that have ever gone under the hood.