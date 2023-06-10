5 Of The Most Reliable Toyota Engines Ever Built, Ranked
Toyota has long been an industry standard bearer in the automotive performance world. Toyota represents one of the best-selling brands in the United States, with a roughly 15% market share overall and more than 2 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2022.
Between its electric vehicle offerings and ICE heritage models that date back decades, Toyota has routinely been in a leadership role in building and selling quality cars. Toyota isn't just a commuter or truck brand, though — the company produces some of the most reliable models on the road today.
This starts with the engines that power both modern and vintage Toyota examples. The cars produced under the Toyota badge (and those owned by Toyota Group) are propelled by some of the most technologically advanced and ruggedly reliable motors that have ever left an automotive factory floor. These are the five most reliable examples of Toyota engines that have ever gone under the hood.
5. 1LR-GUE V10
Starting off the list is the 1LR-GUE. This is a V10 model that was produced specifically for a single, limited-run production model, the Lexus LFA (debuting in 2009). The V10 is a work of art and was hand-built. Its uniqueness isn't found in the typical production engine -– especially from one of the world's largest brands.
The engine was explicitly created to underpin the performance metrics of the Lexus LFA model that had emerged from the research and development team as the brand's flagship performance vehicle. To generate the allure Toyota sought in its Lexus supercar, the team partnered with Yamaha to develop a highly technical engine that showcased stunning performance metrics and sounded fabulous when a driver laid on the gas pedal.
The result was a 4.8L V10 that put out 552 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. The engine was naturally aspirated and could push the car to a top speed of 202 miles per hour with a 0-60 time of just 3.7 seconds. What sets this V10 apart from the typical muscular engine is its engineering and construction. The production is built from lightweight materials and employs a compact design – including a 72-degree angle between the cylinder pairs. This makes it weigh in around the same as a V6 and occupy the space of a V8. The technology that went into the design of the 1LR-GUE engine made it a reliable and high-performance powerplant that is still discussed today.
4. 4A-GE Inline Four
An Inline Four might seem pedestrian on a list of fantastic and virtually unstoppable engine builds. Still, Toyota's 4A-GE engine was a technological leap forward when it was introduced and continues to be a favorite in aftermarket enhancements of vintage and contemporary Toyota models. This makes the 4A-GE a reliable and potent engine option for Toyota enthusiasts decades after it first hit the market. The engine was one of the first fuel-injected four-cylinder options to utilize a 16-valve infrastructure and twin-cam design.
The engine was built in Toyota factories for nearly 20 years (from 1983 to 2002) and was installed in a wide range of Toyota models during its production run. The 16-valve build could produce between 110 and 140 horsepower, while a larger 20-value unit boosted this output to a range between 160 and 165 horsepower. Depending on the valve option, the cast iron block created between 130 and 150 Nm and 160 to 165 Nm of torque. Moreover, the engine had an estimated lifespan rating of nearly 190,000 miles, making it a workhorse under the hood of any vehicle that carried it.
3. 2JZ-GTE Inline Six
Toyota's 2JZ-GTE made its U.S. debut in the 1993 Supra Turbo. It offered substantial oomph with no immediate need for modification to coax ample horsepower out of the powerplant. For this engine, Toyota opted for an Inline Six design rather than a V6 infrastructure to keep the movement within the engine block to a minimum. The result was a potent power supply employed in a wide range of additional use cases. Moreover, the block is forged from a cast iron design, giving it substantial durability and the massive power output that can be pulled from within the engine. Even ChatGPT named this engine one of the best ever made when we asked, and if it takes a machine to know a machine, then perhaps that's a ringing endorsement.
Toyota built the engine model between 1991 and 2005. It offers drivers a 3.0L, twin-turbocharged Inline Six construction that's air-cooled. The engines built for export to the U.S. market came with alternative turbocharger installations and other modifications. The result was an engine that produced 320.5 horsepower and 325.5 ft-lb of peak torque. The second generation engines, built starting in 1997, utilized a new inlet camshaft design that improved the maximum torque rating to 332.8 ft-lb.
2. 2GR-FE V6
The 2GR-FE is a V6 engine built from aluminum for speed and lightweight agility. This is one of Toyota's most common engines in the modern marketplace, making it immensely durable and easy to service in the event of an issue. The 2GR-FE is very similar to the 1GR model, but it has the unique distinction of being noted as a winner of the Ward's 10 Best Engines award for four straight years.
Toyota's 2GR-FE engine weighs 395 pounds, producing between 295 and 315 horsepower and 248 to 260 ft-lb of torque. The engine is a 3.5L V6 built with an open deck design. In later engine models, the powerplant includes direct fuel injection that amplifies the power output for those seeking a subtle tweak to the performance standards of their car. What's more, owners of a Toyota loaded with the 2GR-FE engine will often find enhancements and upgrades to the stock format easier with this engine than many other models on the marketplace, making it a reliable powerplant that's also infinitely customizable for just the right ride.
1. 3B Diesel
Without a doubt, the most reliable engine ever produced by Toyota has to be the 3B Diesel. These aren't powerhouse speed demons. However, the 3B (and other B Series engines built by Toyota and its subsidiaries) pushed out significant torque ratings at low RPMs. They have often been known to run for hundreds of thousands of miles before giving out and requiring replacement. These engines were found in the Land Cruiser 60 Series and have made their way into a wealth of other automotive and heavy utility uses.
The 3B engine produces 98 brake horsepower and a peak torque of 166.3 lb-ft at a super-low figure of 2200 RPMs. The engine won't likely win you many races, but the 3.4L, 4-cylinder OHV engine will run for as long as needed. This engine is the perfect complement to a vehicle that doesn't seek to create a flashy entrance or rush along the open road at top speed. Instead, this is the ideal powerplant to underpin a sturdy vehicle that will last its owner a lifetime if necessary.