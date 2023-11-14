Why Ford Discontinued The Famous Crown Victoria

The Ford Crown Victoria is THE police car for generations of people as it was by far the most commonly used patrol car for law enforcement agencies in North America for just about two decades. Although Ford had used the Crown Victoria name on previous trim levels of the Ford LTD, the Crown Victoria car as it is known today was produced from 1991 (for the 1992 model year) to 2011. Over a decade later, you are starting to see Crown Vics get retired from police forces and replaced with Ford Taurus or Ford Explorer-based patrol cars. The Crown Victoria was, of course, also sold to civilians as a big, comfortable sedan.

After two decades of faithful service, there wasn't one singular event that necessitated the end of the nameplate, but several happenings at once that sealed the deal. Perhaps the biggest nail in the Crown Vic's coffin was Ford's "The Way Forward" plan to get out of the financial doldrums. According to a 2006 press release, Ford states in part: "In the past, the Ford brand has demonstrated a clear customer focus in many – but not all – segments. Going forward, the Ford brand will build upon the success of hits, such as the Ford F-Series, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang, Escape, and Fusion..." You might notice that the Crown Victoria isn't part of that list.