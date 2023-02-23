How Ford's Panther Platform Became An Everyday Hero And Future Classic

To gearheads with a lead foot, seeing a nondescript Ford Crown Victoria parked on the side of the road, or show up in their rear-view mirror, is enough to ease off the accelerator a little bit. To others, that same Ford is a relief. Although Ford stopped production of the Crown 'Vic well over a decade ago, it's a car that has become linked with law enforcement as seemingly every police and sheriff's department in the country used the Ford as its main squad car for decades.

In fact, Ford made special equipment packages specifically for the Crown Victoria police cruiser. Numerous other cars have seen police duty over the years, but none are as ubiquitous as the Ford. In addition to law enforcement, the Crown Victoria has seen extensive use as a taxi.

In its final iteration before it was discontinued in 2011, the Crown Victoria shared internals with two other cars from Ford Motor Company's stable: the Lincoln Town Car, and the Mercury Grand Marquis. Underneath all of those cars is Ford's Panther platform.

From the late 70s until the 2010s, Panther platform cars were synonymous with two very different sides of the automotive spectrum: luxury, and the law. More recently, Panther platform cars are renowned for being one of the cheapest ways to get rear-wheel drive V8 power and rock-steady reliability.