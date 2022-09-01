The Underrated Mercury Marauder Was The Legendary Crown Victoria's Evil Twin

The Crown Victoria was a ubiquitous sedan made by Ford since roughly the dawn of time. During its extremely long service life, the Crown Vic served as taxi cabs and police cars. Civilian models were comfortable Sunday drivers. Crown Vics ran forever, and their platform cousins, the Mercury Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Car, are still driving around to this day with astronomical numbers on the odometer.

Second-generation Crown Vics were powered by the Ford Modular 4.6L V8. It made about 230 horsepower with Police Interceptor models making 250 horsepower. The Crown Vic was not known for being a tire-burning public menace. But it wasn't slow either.

When it comes to looks, the Grand Marquis and Crown Vic aren't exactly exciting. When you see a Grand Marquis in person, it's usually driven by a retiree puttering to the grocery store. A Crown Vic is usually picking up a fare or serving as the mobile office for a detective.

However, for a brief time from 2003 to 2004, Mercury made a souped-up Grand Marquis and dubbed it the Marauder. A Crown Vic was scary if you were speeding — A Marauder was downright terrifying no matter what you were doing.