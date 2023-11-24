Why The Toyota Prius Is Hated By So Many (And Why Their Owners Adore It)

Likely, the first rebuke you will ever hear of the Prius is that it's slow. Such comments are only partially true, depending on which Prius you are looking at. The first generation Prius, introduced for the 2001 model year, had a zero-to-60-mph time of a leisurely 13 seconds, according to tests from Car and Driver. The second generation, the Prius that most people became familiar with, was only marginally better, with a time of 11.3 seconds. The Prius is firmly not a speed demon. However, the current 2024 Prius is much quicker at 7.1 seconds.

There's also the issue of styling. Although subjective, the Prius has never been a particularly handsome car, waffling somewhere between an egg and something as inoffensive as a doctor's office. It doesn't grab your attention like a Toyota Supra and hasn't made much of a stylistic impression for most of its life until recently. From a mechanical and electrical standpoint, the battery and electric motor components are typically on the expensive side, especially if the battery needs to be replaced.

It's not unfair to say the Prius isn't exciting. But it does the car a great disservice to say it's a bad car solely for boredom reasons. The refrigerator at your house doesn't garner the same praise as a Renaissance painting, yet it serves a vital role. Just because the Prius isn't festooned with spoilers, a supercharged V8, and a sub-11 second-quarter mile drag strip time doesn't mean it's worthless as a car.