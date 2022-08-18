The Reason Why Lexus Discontinued The Best Car They Ever Made

At its inception, Toyota announced it would only produce 500 LFAs. The clock was ticking right when they came out of the factory. According to press releases from the time, every LFA produced was handmade by a special team of workers whose sole job was to make the best supercar in the world.

While 2012 was the last model year for the LFA, Lexus managed to have new unsold cars for some years afterward. In 2019, a grand total of three new LFAs were sold from inventory that for over a half-decade remained available from the brand. To put it rather bluntly: The LFA was discontinued because it didn't sell well enough.

When they were new, the LFA's supercar performance had a price to match. Per Motorweek, the LFA they tested had a price tag of $376,500. That is more than 10 times the cost of the current Lexus UX SUV. If you want to buy a Lexus LFA today, you will have to pay considerably more.

Right now, Bring a Trailer has a 2012 Lexus LFA going for an eye-watering $725,000 with a week left of bidding. It's not outside the realm of possibility to see LFAs auction for seven figures in the future.

More than a decade ago, Lexus showed the world they were capable of making more than a nice sedan. They made what might have been one of the best supercars ever. Requiescat in pace, Lexus LFA.