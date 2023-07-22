Honda Vs Toyota: Which Brand Makes The Most Reliable Cars?

In order to get a clear picture, it's important to look at the comparable models. For the flagship economy cars, we'll look at the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. You can't really go wrong with either of these options: Looking at J.D. Power, the Civic comes in with an 80/100 score in quality and reliability. However, the Corolla tops that with an 85/100 score, meaning it gets the edge there in points. That being said, the numbers are so close that it's almost negligible. The Civic does top the Corolla in overall score by a single point at 82, compared to 81.

Moving on to the crossover SUV market, we're going to look at how the Honda CR-V stacks up against the Toyota RAV4. The CR-V checks in with a score of 82 in reliability, and an 81 overall score according to J.D. Power. The RAV-4 has an 81 score in reliability, but it finishes a point ahead in overall score with an 82. Again, it's a negligible difference that could really just be a toss-up.

In pickup truck territory, we have the Toyota Tacoma pitted against the Honda Ridgeline. The Tacoma finishes with an 83 reliability score and an 82 overall from J.D. Power. The Ridgeline lags behind just a bit with an 80 in both reliability and overall score. At the end of the day, we see the Toyota offering take the slight victory in two of the three reliability comparisons.