The Most Reliable Toyota Hybrids, Ranked
You can't go wrong with a Toyota if you want a dependable car. After all, it's one of the most reliable car brands in the world, beaten only by its Lexus luxury brand. Furthermore, Toyota was once at the forefront of hybrid technology, having developed the first popular hybrid with the Prius.
So, if you want a reliable hybrid vehicle, going with a Toyota model makes a lot of sense. With so many Toyota hybrids to choose from, which model should you go for? We reviewed J.D. Power's data and checked which Toyota models received the highest consumer scores in quality and reliability.
According to J.D. Power, the score is based on "our independent and unbiased ratings, reviews, and awards on detailed survey feedback from verified car owners each year," accumulating ownership data and feedback in three-month and three-year increments to establish a vehicle's reliability over those periods of time. This ensures that the reliability score each of these vehicles received is based on their owners' actual, real-world experience — and is why J.D. Power is often used as a reliable source for consumer information and prospective car buyers.
10. 2024 Toyota Sequoia
Been around since 2000, the 2024 Toyota Sequoia is a hybrid full-size SUV in Toyota's lineup. The 2024 model is the first model to feature a hybrid engine — in fact, it's the only engine option you have if you want to get the Sequoia. The Sequoia is one of the largest Toyotas you can get, and its three-row configuration means you can seat up to eight people inside. However, you can also configure it to have captain's chairs in the second row, making it more comfortable at the expense of one less seat.
This large SUV received 75 out of 100 points in reliability, giving it an average score. This puts it fourth among the top five best large SUVs, which is not a bad place to be. The 75 points the Sequoia received is not a knock on Toyota's signature reliability, but just a sign of how other car makers have improved their offerings.
9. 2022 Toyota Prius
The 2023 Toyota Prius is an absolute head-turner, with the new look finally making the Prius a desirable car in the design department. However, since this is a new model, J.D. Power still doesn't have enough data to gauge its reliability through surveys. So, we're checking out the 2022 Prius instead, which also received 75 points in the Quality and Reliability metric.
Although this score might not look like much, it's still a significant number, with the 2021/22 Prius generation making it into our list of the Best Prius model years to buy. It's also a practical car, especially with its liftback design that gives you more cargo flexibility.
It's very possible that the latest model would be just as reliable, if not more so, than the 2022 model. However, if you're looking for a used hybrid car instead, you won't go wrong with the 2017 to 2022 Prius. Just make sure to do your research if you decide to purchase a Prius from previous model years.
8. 2023 Toyota Venza
Toyota introduced the second-generation Venza in 2020 — a mid-size crossover available only as a hybrid. It first appeared in 2009, but Toyota canceled the Venza in 2015. However, it was eventually revived a few years later with electrification.
Although the Venza is based on the Camry, it wasn't able to get its legendary reliability score — getting 76 points from J.D. Power's surveys. Nevertheless, it's still a good pick if you need a mid-size crossover SUV. It offers excellent space and leg room, making it more comfortable for tall passengers. Furthermore, its large cargo compartment means you can haul a lot of stuff while still having room for four passengers.
The Venza's hybrid technology also makes it one of the most fuel-efficient cars you can get, with an EPA rating of 39 mpg for combined city and highway driving. If you want space and comfort without worrying about fuel prices or reliability, this crossover SUV is a good choice.
7. 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The Toyota RAV4 is a versatile compact SUV, and its success in the U.S. shows this, with this model consistently making it among the best-selling cars annually. It also comes in different flavors — you can get it with a gasoline engine, a hybrid powertrain, or even a plug-in hybrid.
J.D. Power gives the RAV4 76 points in reliability, which puts it in the average tier. This is probably because of the 2019 RAV4's problems and recalls, which is one of the RAV4 model years you might want to avoid if you're buying used. Nevertheless, Toyota has resolved these issues, so we don't expect many problems with the later 2024 RAV4 models.
The RAV4 is an excellent city crawler, but it can also go on some light off-road trails — especially if you have the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition. The compact SUV can be suitable for both fun and family.
6. 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
The Toyota Corolla is one of the most popular vehicles in the world, with millions of models sold since 1966. The 2024 Toyota Corolla is an efficient, affordable hybrid vehicle — starting at just $23,500, allowing you to save both at the dealership and on the pumps.
You can get the Corolla as a sedan, hatchback, or as the sport GR Corolla. However, the hybrid engine is only available on the sedan, so you must settle for a trunk for cheap electrification. Nevertheless, the 2024 year model is one of the best generations of the Corolla, so you're getting a good deal if you pick this car. You're also getting a combined EPA estimated 47 mpg for city and highway driving.
Like the RAV4 and the Venza, the Corolla received a 76-point score from J.D. Power in reliability. Although it might look like an average score on paper, experience suggests it will last you a long time without many headaches, especially knowing the reasons why Toyota vehicles are so reliable.
5. 2024 Toyota Sienna
Before SUVs ruled the road as a family car, it was the minivan that took millions of kids to soccer practice. While many carmakers have since left behind this body type in favor of SUVs, Toyota still offers a minivan with the Sienna. In fact, it revealed the latest generation of the Sienna in 2021, meaning the 2024 model is still relatively young.
The 2024 Toyota Sienna uses a traditional hybrid system, so you never need to plug it in to save on fuel. For reliability, the Toyota Sienna topped our 2022 survey of the most reliable minivan, with over 36% of respondents picking this model.
As well, J.D. Power gave this minivan a score of 77 out of 100 in Quality and Reliability, which puts it in the third position for the most reliable minivan. However, its score isn't far behind the top two most reliable models — 2024 Kia Carnival with 80 points and Honda Odyssey with 78.
[Featured Image by Kevauto via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
4. 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is an affordable, all-wheel drive small SUV. However, J.D. Power hasn't reviewed this model yet, so we're only looking at last year's (2023) model. As the name suggests, the Corolla Cross is based on the popular and affordable Toyota Corolla, so it's a great model if you're looking for a cheap hybrid, but need more space. You can expect it to get a similar reliability rating to the Corolla: True enough, it receives a similar score to its smaller brother — 77 points in the J.D. Power Quality and Reliability rating.
Although the Corolla Cross is a small SUV that slots below the RAV4, it still doesn't skimp on space. The passengers and drivers can sit comfortably inside, even if they're over six feet tall, and you get 21.5 cubic feet of cargo in the back (61.8 cubic feet with a folded second row). If you're on a budget, but want a hybrid SUV, the Corolla Cross is an excellent choice for saving money on purchase price, maintenance costs, and fuel expenses.
3. 2024 Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX
You could never go wrong with a Toyota Tundra if you want a reliable truck. This full-size truck has a large bed and towing capacity, and the Tundra gives you two engine options — the i-FORCE V6 engine and the i-FORCE MAX V6 Hybrid engine, available starting on the Platinum trim.
The Tundra received 78 from J.D. Power in reliability, which is not bad for a truck its size. This puts it in the top five most reliable large light-duty pickup trucks for 2024. However, the Tundra is different because it's the only light-duty pickup available as a hybrid from the top five. If you want to save some money on fuel, but don't trust the range and capabilities of EV trucks, the Tundra may be a good compromise.
While the hybrid Tundra starts at a hefty $65,705, you still get a good 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque; plus a 10-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, you also have black leather seats and the option to equip the truck with four-wheel drive as well.
2. 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is another mid-size Toyota SUV like the Venza. However, this model has the option for three-row seating, depending on trim level. And since it uses Toyota's hybrid engine, you'll find it a frugal vehicle despite its size.
J.D. Power gives the 2023 Highlander Hybrid a reliability score of 79, which is good enough for the vehicle, especially if you take care of it. With a starting price of $40,970 for the hybrid models, you get a lot of SUV for the money. The base model already has LED projector headlights, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a power driver seat, and Toyota Safety Sense as standard.
If you can afford the extra expense of higher trims, we highly recommend getting the top-end variants, as you're getting a lot of additional features and creature comforts. The Hybrid Platinum starts at $51,425, but you'll find the $10,000 price difference money well-spent when driving it.
1. 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Of course, we cannot complete any list of the most reliable Toyotas without the Camry. After all, this model is one of the best-selling cars in the U.S., and people buy it because of its legendary reliability. In fact, J.D. Power gave it a score of 88 in Quality and Reliability, making it the most reliable mid-size sedan in the list.
While you can still get the 2024 Camry in hybrid or non-hybrid engines, the 2025 Camry will drop its purely gasoline-powered variant. Nevertheless, the new Camry will get an updated styling, with its front clip resembling the recently revamped Toyota Prius.
If you're tired of giant SUVs, don't want a bland-looking car, and desire a comfortable, spacious ride, you should wait for the next-model Camry — which is expected to arrive in Spring 2024. You know you'll get a reliable hybrid sedan if you go with this Toyota model.
How we ranked these Toyota hybrid cars
We based our ranking of the most reliable Toyota hybrids on the latest consumer reports from J.D. Power. The company monitors quality and reliability according to the following metrics: "The level of defects, malfunctions, and design flaws experienced by vehicle owners; Covers the entire vehicle, from engine to infotainment system; A higher rating means fewer problems."
We then checked out every current Toyota model and arranged them in our list from lowest to highest. Furthermore, we only listed the models which have quality and reliability data. If the latest year model doesn't have a J.D. Power rating, we picked the earlier year model with information for a reliable comparison.