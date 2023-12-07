2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review: Cheap Electrification Pays Off At The Pump

Believe the headlines, and you might assume that the only way to drive economically is to trade in your current car for something all-electric, but that's still impractical for plenty of drivers. Whether it's budget, charging, or some other reason, going all-in on EVs just isn't an option for everybody yet. That's why cars like the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid are so important.

Priced from just $23,300 (plus $1,095 destination), it's not only among the cheapest models in Toyota's line-up but also one of the cheapest new hybrids on the market. While sub-$30k cars aren't quite the rarity they were during the height of the pandemic, finding one that wields the gas and electric combination for a potential 50 mpg combined is definitely more unusual.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

No, you're not getting the flexibility of a plug-in hybrid like the Prius Prime, but that PHEV commands almost a $10k premium. If your primary goal is a new set of wheels without breaking the bank or settling for poor fuel economy, the Corolla Hybrid has a lot going for it.