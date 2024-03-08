2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Review: Affordable SUV Faces Unexpected Kryptonite

For so many people, hybrid cars just make more sense. A toe-dip into electrification, they don't upend the familiar gas station experience or demand a home charger be installed; nor is there a change in how you actually drive, just an uptick in overall economy. Little surprise, then, that next in line to get the mild-hybrid treatment in Toyota's line-up is the 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid.

Taking the standard, gas-only Corolla Cross as its basis, the hybrid version adds a trio of electric motors and around $4,400 to the starting price. It also gives it a slight makeover, particularly at the front where the Corolla Cross' fairly anodyne grille is replaced by a more distinctive fascia. The end result — especially in this $500 two-tone Acidic Blast finish — still isn't going to win design contests, but at least it looks somewhat less like a generic, brand-less SUV from a car insurance commercial.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Pricing kicks off from $28,220 (plus $1,350 destination) for the S trim, with 17-inch alloy wheels and eight inches of ground clearance. Nobody is going to confuse the Corolla Cross Hybrid for a true off-roader, no, but 1,500 pounds of tow capacity is not bad at all for a subcompact SUV. The biggest question is whether you're making unnecessary sacrifices in the chase for crossover fashion.