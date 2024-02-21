2024 Buick Envista Review: Cheap Crossover Throws Down A Challenge

The 2024 Buick Envista hides sensible business behind its head-turning sheet metal, and — though imperfect — it's hard to argue with the result. With cars like the Regal and LaCrosse ousted from its line-up, Buick needed a route for sedan owners to segue into SUVs. If it was eye-catching enough to grab the attention of a younger audience of shoppers, too, all the better. From those brand gateway basics, the Envista was born.

The new-for-model-year-2024 crossover shares at least some of its design DNA with Buick's startlingly pleasing Wildcat EV concept from 2022. Fully electric, with dramatic proportions and a trick double-hinged roof, the sleek coupe promised a bold and — finally! — memorable reimagining of what a modern Buick should look like. Ironic, then, that the first of the automaker's vehicles to benefit from that glance to the future is the cheapest option in Buick's current line-up.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Gone is the concept's all-electric Ultium drivetrain — an impossible inclusion, given the 2024 Envista's sub-$23k starting price — with a far more humble gas engine in its place. Practicality demands four doors and a sizable hatch, too (even if the curving roofline means you get 20.7 cu-ft of trunk space, compared to the platform sibling 2024 Chevrolet Trax's 25.6 cu-ft). Reality stings, but there's no denying this is a cheap crossover. Question is, though, is it a good one?