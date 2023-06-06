2023 Honda HR-V Review: Gateway SUV Is Appealingly Inexpensive

Americans may be surprised to learn that the all-new Honda HR-V is the third-generation of Honda's entry-level subcompact crossover. The first HR-V was based on the same platform as the supermini hatchback Logo and mini MPV Capa, but only existed in Japan, Europe, and a few markets in the Asia-Pacific region from 1996 through 2006, before briefly fading into the winds of history.

The North American market's time with the nameplate began with the second-generation HR-V, which made its global preview at the 2013 Detroit Auto Show as the Urban SUV Concept. Concept beget pre-production car, at the 2014 New York Auto Show, and that morphed into ready-for-primetime guise at the 2014 Los Angeles Auto Show, before landing in Honda showrooms in 2015 as a model year 2016 vehicle. This HR-V generation rode on Honda's Global Compact Series platform, which also underpinned the third-generation Fit/Jazz and sixth-generation City.

Honda

Taking its place under the compact CR-V, the second-generation HR-V did well in its brief time in the North American market. By the end of the 2022 model year, nearly 700,000 examples had rolled out of Honda showrooms in the United States alone, many of them purchased by first-time vehicle buyers under 25 years of age and who came from a multi-cultural background. Honda positioned the HR-V then in much the same way it's positioning the new one now: to bring in new, lifelong Honda fans by bridging the gap between the automaker's sporty and rugged offerings with a model that exemplifies both in one fun package.