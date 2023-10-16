10 Of The Most Reliable Car Brands, Ranked
There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to determining the best car brands. Some consider raw power or top speed, while others consider a car's cosmetic appearance, or its additional features to make life easier. However, among the most critical aspects of any car brand is understanding its reputation in terms of reliability. After all, cars that aren't reliable will almost certainly be less popular among motorists than those unlikely to break down or suffer problems.
The benefits of a reliable car brand are self-evident. A vehicle that doesn't suffer from mechanical issues will last longer and be more cost-effective, with drivers not having to spend hard-earned money on costly repairs. It also helps cars be safer as they are less likely to suffer from sudden malfunctions that could be dangerous while also ensuring those inside the car aren't left stranded waiting for a recovery truck or mechanic.
Which car brand is the most reliable? Here, we will look at 10 of the very best automotive manufacturers and see who comes out on top.
10. Subaru
Although it isn't quite as respected in terms of reliability as some other Japanese motoring companies, Subaru still beats out the vast majority of manufacturers. While the company was initially founded early in the 20th century, it didn't start producing cars until the 1950s. Finding success with its vehicles, Subaru quickly concentrated on this new business and innovated with four-wheel drive vehicles. Demonstrating the rugged and durable nature of its cars, Subaru has had plenty of success in the World Rally Championship.
The last two years have seen Subaru take something of a hit in its reliability rankings, at least with the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. Yet, despite dropping down, it still performs better than many of its competitors and will likely see an improvement in the future. Meanwhile, Consumer Reports ranked the brand as reliable, confirming that Subaru performs well in reliability surveys.
In particular, the Subaru Impreza has remained one of the most dependable vehicles in the brand's catalog, with the Outback and Forester models also scoring highly in surveys. Repairpal.com also rates the brand as above average in reliability, with a low chance of a car needing a severe repair each year.
9. Genesis
One of the newest car brands to make this list, Genesis is a subsidiary of Hyundai, and carries the same ideals when it comes to quality and reliability as its parent company. Formed in 2015, Genesis was developed as a way of allowing Hyundai to better compete with luxury European brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Following a steady rise in sales over the last decade, Genesis now sells more than 100,000 vehicles a year and has shipped over 1 million cars.
The first ever car produced under the name Genesis went through an extensive testing period that included being driven for 800,000 miles. This is an indicator of how important dependability is for the company and has seen the brand rewarded with some of the best scores according to a wide array of surveys and reports. For example, the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study in 2023 concluded that the Genesis brand was outmatched only by Lexus when it comes to the number of problems per 100 vehicles, with a result of just 144.
Genesis may not have as deep of a lineup as other brands, but that has allowed the company to focus on a smaller variety of cars and ensure they are solidly built. Both the Genesis G70 and Genesis G90 have impressed critics and drivers as reliable cars that don't have many issues.
8. Nissan
Among the top 10 automakers in the world, Nissan is a huge automobile manufacturer that produces millions of cars every year. The Japanese firm can trace its origins back to the early 1930s, when it produced the popular Datsun car model. Since then it has massively expanded and now has lines that range from electric vehicles to family-friendly SUVs, with everything in between.
One of the aspects that makes Nissan cars so reliable is that they are very easy to fix compared to many other brands. Parts are easy to come by and are generally not specialized, so repairs should be cheaper than similar jobs on competitor cars. This fact alone makes them an excellent choice as a second-hand used car for buyers who don't want to spend a lot of money if something goes wrong.
Fortunately, there shouldn't be too many issues with any Nissan cars as the brand is well known for its dependability. The J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study estimates that the company's cars suffer 170 problems for every 100 cars (against an industry average of 186), putting it in a similar bracket as Hyundai or Mini. Nissan is also ranked ninth by Repairpal.com for its reliability, and the Nissan Qashqai specifically has been named Britain's most reliable car. According to Consumer Reports, its electric vehicle range is on par with Tesla.
7. Hyundai
Based in South Korea where it was founded in 1967, Hyundai is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. Its parent company is also the single biggest shareholder of Kia, and owns the luxury car brand Genesis. Both of those brands are also considered among the most reliable cars, and Hyundai's influence is a big factor. The company has developed a strong reputation for well-built cars that won't break down often, and cost relatively little to repair when they do.
Both the Hyundai Elantra and the Hyundai Santa Fe have ranked highly in the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, with the survey suggesting that these cars are some of the most reliable in their respective categories. The brand itself ranks eighth in the same report, with just 170 problems per 100 cars — a number far lower than the average of 186 and around the same level as Toyota and Nissan. Other models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Hyundai Tuscon also score impressively on reliability tables.
Perhaps the biggest indicator that Hyundai is a reliable brand is the fact that it offers such an extensive manufacturer's warranty. Customers get a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is far higher than most other major brands and should mean that customers won't face expensive engine repair costs during the lifetime of the car.
6. Mazda
Although the company had its beginnings in Japan during the early 1920s, Mazda as we know it today didn't emerge until after the Second World War. Slowly moving from the cork-manufacturing industry to the automobile industry, Mazda is now a major force in the motoring world not only in Japan but across the globe. Throughout its recent history, the group has established a reputation not only for reliability, but also for innovation and sporting excellence, making the fact that its cars are so dependable even more impressive.
This notion is backed up by the fact that Consumer Reports named Mazda as the brand with the highest reliability in 2022, with the results putting it ahead of both Lexus and Toyota. The CX-5 scored particularly well as a trustworthy and well-built vehicle, a reputation it has maintained since its introduction in 2013. Other reports suggest that Mazda's vehicles require some of the least amount of time off the road for repairs, while the typical spend on fixing problems is also very low compared to other brands.
The 2023 version of the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study revealed that Mazda is well below average in terms of reliability, with just 174 problems reported per 100 cars. The Mazda MX-5 Miata was named as the J.D. Power dependability award winner as the best compact sporty car in 2022, beating out the likes of the Mini Cooper and the Hyundai Veloster.
5. Mini
Owned by BMW, the Mini brand has a long history in the United Kingdom to the point that the original Mini has a cultural association with the country. Many people will recognize the brand for being Mr. Bean's car of choice in the classic titular comedy series starring the late Rowan Atkinson. Following the acquisition of the Rover Group in 1994, BMW gained ownership of the brand and launched its own version of the Mini in 2001, with the company using the brand for a variety of models including the Hatch, Clubman, and Countryman varieties.
According to the 2023 edition of the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, Mini has a rating of 170 problems per 100 vehicles on average. This puts the brand in a similar bracket to Toyota, Hyundai, and Nissan, with WhatCar similarly naming the brand as a top-three choice overall. The iconic Mini Cooper is also ranked as the most reliable in the compact sporty car category. Used vehicle marketplace site Cinch also reports that the Mini brand is highly rated among customers, receiving praise for the low amount of breakdowns and problems that cars suffer.
With a three-year warranty coming as standard for all Mini vehicles, drivers can also be confident that the manufacturer doesn't expect any major issues to arise during that time, providing ample peace of mind. While the brand has had some reliability issues in the past, including poor build quality and power steering failures, the more recent models produced by BMW have mostly eradicated these problems.
4. Honda
To many people, Honda is better known as a motorcycle manufacturer. Founded in 1949, the company has now produced over 400 million motorcycles and is considered the largest manufacturer of bikes in the world. However, it also has an extensive history of creating internal combustion engines and a wide range of other vehicles, making it a leading player in the world of motoring. Throughout that time, the Japanese company has always maintained a reputation for trustworthy vehicles that are solidly built.
It doesn't matter whether you are looking for a sports car, an SUV, or even a hatchback; Honda has a model of vehicle to suit every need. The brand puts a large amount of resources into testing its cars and pushing up the build quality to the highest possible limit. The end result is that Honda's models are typically among the longest-lasting cars you'll find on the road, with many working perfectly well even after a decade or more of use. That's why they are so often seen at second-hand car dealerships.
According to Warrantywise, Honda is the UK's most reliable car brand. Using data gathered from over 130,000 warranty repair claims, the company was able to determine which brands suffer the most problems that need repairs, with Honda's cars requiring the least amount of work. Consumer Reports also frequently rate the company as one of the most reliable, with the Accord and Odyssey models standing out as well-built and dependable vehicles.
3. Kia
Continuing the trend of Asian car brands leading the way in terms of reliability is Korean manufacturer Kia. Established in 1944, it was initially a manufacturer of steel parts and bicycles before moving into the motoring sector. Over the years, it has faced numerous struggles and was at one point forced to stop the production of cars completely following the rise of dictator Chun Doo-hwan. In 1997, Kia was rescued by Hyundai — which is now Kia's largest shareholder — after suffering financial problems.
It is this connection to Hyundai, as well as the company's own philosophy to put customers first and provide only the very best in terms of quality and service, that has made Kia such a dependable brand for so many people. The two companies share resources and own their own foundry, giving it total control of the metal casting used to make most of its cars. This has led to vehicles that are able to last years without any major problems, and frequently rank near the top when it comes to customer feedback and reliability surveys.
Kia models came out on top in a number of categories of the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, which takes into account the number of reports customers file about their cars. Kia has regularly featured in the top three, but jumped to first place overall in 2022. The Kia Forte was ranked first in the compact car category, while the Kia Optima and Kia Sportage led the way in both the midsize and compact SUV categories.
2. Lexus
It shouldn't be all that surprising that Lexus ranks so highly as a reliable car brand and often competes for the top spot with Toyota. After all, the Lexus brand was created as part of the wider Toyota group when the Japanese company wanted to be more competitive in the luxury car market, especially in Europe where brands such as BMW and Mercedes Benz dominated. Established in 1989, Lexus quickly became known for its reliability and now produces a range of luxury and performance vehicles, ranging from sedans and SUVs to sports cars.
With Toyota's DNA an integral part of Lexus, the two brands share the same concepts of high quality and rigorous testing. Throw in the fact that Lexus is a luxury brand intended to create as little hassle as possible, and you have a great recipe for producing dependable cars. As a demonstration of the company's commitment to making cars that will stand the test of time, it offers a manufacturer's warranty of 10 years or 100,000 miles on all of its vehicles.
The J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study has ranked Lexus as the most reliable car brand consistently since the survey began, with the results showing that Lexus vehicles have the fewest issues out of all the major manufacturers. Similarly, British site Honest John rated the brand as number one in both reliability and satisfaction, based on feedback from drivers — with the Lexus NX scoring the highest of any car in the survey.
1. Toyota
Since being founded in 1937, Toyota has grown to become one of the biggest automotive brands in the world. Producing some 10 million vehicles every single year, the Japanese company is a giant in the industry that has consistently shown that it is able to produce dependable cars that will last. It is for this reason the company has become so popular with consumers, as people know they are getting a dependable car when they buy a Toyota.
A large part of this can be attributed to Toyota's philosophy when it comes to quality control and testing. The firm goes the extra mile to ensure every part of its cars works effectively and efficiently, so it should come as no surprise that the company scores so highly on a number of benchmark surveys. Meanwhile, the UK customer satisfaction index suggests customers in Britain are happy with how robust Toyota cars are.
In particular, vehicles such as the Prius have dominated markets around the world, with the Corolla, Sienna, and 4Runner models also proving popular. In fact, the Prius is so renowned for its dependability that it has become the go-to choice for Uber drivers thanks to its almost guaranteed ability to remain in excellent condition even after hundreds of thousands of miles.