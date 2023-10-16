10 Of The Most Reliable Car Brands, Ranked

There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to determining the best car brands. Some consider raw power or top speed, while others consider a car's cosmetic appearance, or its additional features to make life easier. However, among the most critical aspects of any car brand is understanding its reputation in terms of reliability. After all, cars that aren't reliable will almost certainly be less popular among motorists than those unlikely to break down or suffer problems.

The benefits of a reliable car brand are self-evident. A vehicle that doesn't suffer from mechanical issues will last longer and be more cost-effective, with drivers not having to spend hard-earned money on costly repairs. It also helps cars be safer as they are less likely to suffer from sudden malfunctions that could be dangerous while also ensuring those inside the car aren't left stranded waiting for a recovery truck or mechanic.

Which car brand is the most reliable? Here, we will look at 10 of the very best automotive manufacturers and see who comes out on top.