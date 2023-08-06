The Most Reliable Honda Models Ever Built, Ranked

It's no secret that Japan produces some of the most well-built cars on the planet, with brands such as Toyota, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, and Nissan consistently rated highly by auto critics for their reliability and value. Honda is yet another manufacturer that is renowned for making affordable, economical, and durable cars. Models like the Civic, Accord, and CR-V have been common fixtures on driveways all over the world for decades.

Like many influential auto manufacturers, Honda started out in the bicycle business. After being established in 1948, Honda made its first auxiliary motors for push-bikes before branching out into fully-fledged motorcycles and then automobiles with the 1963 T360 compact pickup truck. By 1982 it had gone international, with a plant in North America, and had developed a highly automated manufacturing process that helped boost production and further expand its position in the global market.

While it may not be quite as popular as the largest Japanese brand, Toyota, the Hondas of today are nonetheless progressive, innovative, and dependable. However, which have been the most reliable models in such a competitive market? Here we have considered studies from aggregation sites like J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Consumer Reports, and others to rank the most dependable Hondas ever built.