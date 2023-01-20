Why Honda Japan Is Done Selling The New Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R is no doubt one of the coolest Hondas in recent memory. It's a 300-plus horsepower Civic with a giant wing on it and that's an easy recipe for tire-shredding fun. In 2017, the United States got to join in on the fun after not having legal access to the Type R for a number of years. There was much rejoicing at its launch in the Land of the Free.

Nearly six years later, Honda fans in the United States can freely enjoy the Type R and all of its turbocharged goodness if they're willing to deal with the somewhat steep starting MSRP and fight through the dealership process to get their hands on one. It's a relatively straightforward process if you can find one for sale and don't mind paying what is likely to be over sticker price. However, that is not the case for Type R's native Japan.