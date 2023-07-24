Shopping For A Used Toyota Corolla? Here's What To Look For

Even though new car prices are finally beginning to stabilize as supply catches up with demand, the average buyer is still paying more than $48,000 for something fresh off the lot. The situation isn't much brighter in the used car market, where prices are stuck at a level 35% higher than the pre-Covid average, according to Cox Automotive. However, one way to game the system and score a great deal is by purchasing older vehicles, particularly sedans which have fallen out of favor with the popularity of crossovers and SUVs.

Normally, buying an older car might seem intimidating because nobody wants to get stuck with a vehicle that's unreliable or requires frequent repairs, but those concerns can often be put aside if the vehicle in question is a Toyota, in particular its highly successful Corolla. Since it was launched in 1966, a whopping 50 million Corollas have been sold worldwide — more than any other car on Earth — so a good selection is always available in the secondary market.

Like any other used car, buyers will still want to investigate the car's vehicle history report to assess the service history and check for accidents or other possible blemishes on the vehicle's title. Savvy buyers might also opt for a pre-purchase inspection by a knowledgeable mechanic before any money changes hands. With that out of the way, here are the particular years and generations that smart Corolla shoppers will want to target — old enough to represent a good value but modern enough in styling, technology, and driving characteristics to make a great daily commuter.