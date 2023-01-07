How To Use Any Android Tablet As An Android Auto Car Head Unit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Android Auto is a popular feature found in many modern cars, but if your vehicle lacks support for the operating system, there is a way to add it using an old Android tablet that you may already have lying around. Android Auto isn't to be mistaken with Android Automotive, an operating system designed to run directly on the hardware in a vehicle.

Although the list of cars that natively run Android Automotive is fairly short, a much larger pool of vehicles supports Android Auto (via Google). The latter product allows you to connect your phone to your car's infotainment system and control apps like Maps and Music using a touchscreen — in most cases, the one built into a car's head unit.

However, since most of the processing happens on the connected phone, Android Auto can work with even the most basic hardware, including an Android tablet that you may be able to buy for far less than the price of a full head unit. When paired with a dedicated app called Headunit Reloaded Emulator, the tablet can be transformed into an Android Auto solution that works even in older cars.