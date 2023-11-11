8 Of The Most Reliable Acura Models Ever Made

Honda launched its luxury arm Acura in 1986, with its original lineup consisting of the Legend and the Integra. It aimed to "satisfy the most demanding driver while delivering the kind of efficiency intelligent people demand today," according to a Honda press release from the era. Nearly 40 years later, that mix of efficiency and driving dynamics still forms the blueprint for its cars today. Buyer tastes have shifted hugely since then, although it's safe to say that there will always be a market for cars that are both enjoyable to drive and easy to live with every day.

A key part of that easiness is reliability, something that both Acura and its parent brand Honda have a hard-earned reputation for. While any Acura should be generally reliable, some models perform better than others, and to rank the top performers, we've used data from the research platform iSeeCars. They collect data from millions of used car listings to establish which models will last longest and rack up the highest mileages without issue, and their data shows these eight models to be Acura's most dependable so far.