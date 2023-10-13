10 JDM Cars That Were Ahead Of Their Time

Prices for the Honda NSX are on the rise as collectors come to realize the importance of the model — which was sold under the Acura brand in North America – in retrospect. Of course, it wasn't always that way. After an initial burst of enthusiasm when the first NSX launched, resale values slumped and even the best examples could be picked up for temptingly affordable prices. That's no longer the case as the rarest and cleanest NSXs now command six-figure price tags, while even lesser examples are far from cheap.

The NSX was ahead of its time in several ways, primarily because of the versatility it offered drivers. It was a fully-featured performance car with the power to keep up with the big players without compromising on reliability or everyday comfort. That was a combination still relatively unheard of at the time, as most supercars still required a significant level of sacrifice to drive regularly. Its unique, futuristic design also turned heads, and its handling was so revolutionary that Gordon Murray famously used the car as the benchmark for the McLaren F1.

The second generation NSX, launched in 2016, has seen a very mixed critical and commercial reception. Sales have been below Honda's expectations, but after spending plenty of time with the car, SlashGear is convinced that the naysayers are wrong about the Acura NSX. Perhaps in a few years, the second generation will also prove to be ahead of its time — just like its predecessor.