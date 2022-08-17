90s Cars That Had Us Scratching Our Heads

The '90s were a transformative decade for the automotive industry, with many of the period's biggest innovations going on to shape the modern car market. The McLaren F1 was unveiled in 1992 and heralded a new era of hypercar, while on the other end of the spectrum, the launch of the first Smart Coupe in 1998 revolutionized the idea of what a supermini could be. The end of the decade also saw the launch of the BMW X5, a pioneering model that paved the way for the luxury SUVs that are everywhere in today's car market.

But, for every roaring success that the '90s brought, there were plenty of cars from the era that didn't go down so well. Some of them only made it to the concept stage, but plenty made it to production, and some even sold in impressive numbers. But, all of them are united by the fact that they are fundamentally weird ideas, curious byproducts of a time of intense innovation from the world's biggest automakers. These '90s cars all left us scratching our heads.