Lamborghini Built Its Outrageous Huracán Sterrato Off-Road Supercar And The Result Is Wild

Lamborghini has made a silent announcement regarding its newest Huracán Sterrato off-road supercar. The Italian automaker issued a press release titled "Beyond the Concrete" with nothing but teaser images and a short video clip of what is presumably a production variant of the Sterrato concept, an off-road-ready variant of the Huracán STO V10, the former of which was unveiled in 2019. The words "Lamborghini" and "off-road" naturally bring to mind the legendary LM002 military-style SUV and, to some extent, the modern Urus with its standard all-wheel drivetrain. However, the newest Huracán Sterrato is jumping from concept to production as what could be the quirkiest and most capable modern Lambo yet.

As we said, Lambo's press release had no sentences or paragraphs to describe its latest creation. According to Car and Driver, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that two new versions of the Huracán will be coming in 2022. The Huracán Tecnica arrived first to bridge the gap between the road-ready EVO and the hardcore STO, and now we have the Huracán Sterrato. The official specs are forthcoming, but here are a few things to expect from Lambo's newest supercar off-roader.