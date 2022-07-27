Lamborghini Built Its Outrageous Huracán Sterrato Off-Road Supercar And The Result Is Wild
Lamborghini has made a silent announcement regarding its newest Huracán Sterrato off-road supercar. The Italian automaker issued a press release titled "Beyond the Concrete" with nothing but teaser images and a short video clip of what is presumably a production variant of the Sterrato concept, an off-road-ready variant of the Huracán STO V10, the former of which was unveiled in 2019. The words "Lamborghini" and "off-road" naturally bring to mind the legendary LM002 military-style SUV and, to some extent, the modern Urus with its standard all-wheel drivetrain. However, the newest Huracán Sterrato is jumping from concept to production as what could be the quirkiest and most capable modern Lambo yet.
As we said, Lambo's press release had no sentences or paragraphs to describe its latest creation. According to Car and Driver, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that two new versions of the Huracán will be coming in 2022. The Huracán Tecnica arrived first to bridge the gap between the road-ready EVO and the hardcore STO, and now we have the Huracán Sterrato. The official specs are forthcoming, but here are a few things to expect from Lambo's newest supercar off-roader.
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato: Ready for the rough stuff
Lamborghini set the internet ablaze after revealing the one-off Huracán Sterrato, a rally machine based on the Huracán EVO. It has the same 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine as the production EVO with 640 horsepower. Underneath is the same LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) electronic brain that proactively adjusts the steering, suspension, transmission, pedal feel, and brakes to achieve telepathic handling.
But then again, the Huracán Sterrato can go farther when the tarmac ends, as Lambo updated the LDVI software to cope with low-traction road surfaces. It rides on a 1.85-inch (47 mm) raised suspension and 20-inch wheels wrapped in custom tires. It has a 1% better front-approach angle than the standard car, while the departure angle is 6.5% better to go over obstacles in the wild. Moreover, it has a 30-millimeter wider front and rear track, underbody skid plates, aluminum floor panels, and carbon fiber sport seats with four-point harnesses.
Style-wise, the Huracán Sterrato appears remarkably similar to the concept with black plastic claddings and LED rally lights on the front. Keen-eyed readers will notice the concept's delectable roof-mounted LED light bar didn't make it to the production version. Still, Lambo kept the roof rails should potential owners wish to copy the former's rallying-inspired vibe. Lambo will likely reveal more in the coming weeks, and we expect the Huracán Sterrato to make its official debut in late 2022.