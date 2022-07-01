Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: Everything We Know About The Supercar
With production of the racing-focused Huracan STO now well underway, Lamborghini has turned its attention to developing a new model that aims to be the most versatile Huracan yet. Called the Tecnica, the car was first unveiled in April 2022 and has recently been shown off to the public at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It looks noticeably different from other variants of the Huracan, and it comes with a number of mechanical improvements compared to the base-spec Huracan Evo.
It's no surprise that Lamborghini has been keen to update its smallest supercar: after all, it's the brand's best-selling model ever, with over 20,000 units produced to date. The aim of the Tecnica is to entice even more customers to Lambo's showrooms, by offering a combination of performance and livability that rivals the likes of industry legends like the Porsche 911. It sacrifices very little in the way of performance potential, but it's more comfortable and forgiving than an STO. In other words, it's exactly what most buyers will want out of their brand new Lamborghini.
It bridges the gap between Evo and STO
The previous two-spec lineup of the Evo and the STO left a rather large gap between them. The Evo is mainly road-focused with a bigger emphasis on driving fun as opposed to all-out speed, and the STO is the polar opposite, being fully committed to brutal on-track performance, regardless of comfort or practicality. The new, mid-range Tecnica is designed to bridge the gap between those models, with Lamborghini's chief technical officer Rouven Mohr telling Autocar that it's "more or less a combination of both [existing] cars."
Some reports have referred to the car as the "Goldilocks" Huracan, straddling the line between performance and usability. It's a sentiment that seems to be shared by Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann himself, as he's quoted in a launch press release as saying the Tecnica "completes the Huracan lineup," an indication that this is perhaps the last major variant of the car that will be released before it's replaced altogether by a new successor. It has been suggested by insiders that the Huracan's replacement will feature a hybrid powertrain rather than the current car's naturally-aspirated V10, so the Tecnica may very well be the last of its kind.
It's built for both the track and the road
In order to make the Tecnica the most versatile Huracan on the market, Lamborghini has introduced a wider range of modes that cover every driving style from mild to wild. Autocar reports that Strada is the most touring-focused mode, with cruising manners most suited to longer journeys, while on the other extreme, Corsa brings the car close to the aggressive setup of the STO. The car has been developed with the goal of enabling driver confidence no matter what driving mode is chosen.
Every mode has a revised and refined handling setup that aims to give the driver as much feedback as possible, with Stephan Winkelmann stating that the car "pays homage to technical purity and physical sensation." That is to say, the Tecnica is focused on making the driver feel dialed-in, whether they're cruising down a back road or chasing apexes on the track. The 'brain' in charge of keeping the driver dialed in is LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata), an intelligent computer system that was first introduced in the Huracan Evo in 2019.
Styling is inspired by the Terzo Millennio
The most immediately noticeable difference between the regular Huracan Evo and the Tecnica is its new face, which takes inspiration from the styling of the Terzo Millennio concept. The Y-shaped accents on either side of the front of the car instantly differentiate it from the rest of the Huracan range, although the headlights and much of the rest of the front end are carried over from the standard car. The rear of the car is also slightly revised, with a new bumper that's been remodeled for better airflow. The Tecnica's exhaust pipes are hexagonal, a unique feature that's not found anywhere else in the Huracan range.
The car's hood has also been redesigned, with a new, more angular shape. It's made entirely from carbon fiber to keep weight to a minimum, according to Lamborghini's press release. Strangely enough, the press release also says that the black windscreen base "increases the lightweight impression," but doesn't directly do anything to reduce the weight of the car. In fact, the Tecnica is heavier overall than the STO, although only by a small margin.
It uses the STO's 5.2L V10 engine
It might not be quite as lightweight as the STO, but the Tecnica is just as powerful, as the two models share exactly the same engine. The car makes 631 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque from its 5.2L V10, with peak torque coming at 6,500 rpm. All that power is transferred to the asphalt through the rear wheels only. The car's official 0-60 time of 3.2 seconds is just 0.2 seconds slower than the top-spec STO. Owners can admire their car's engine through a new, redesigned rear window and engine cover, developed especially for the Tecnica.
Early reviews of the Tecnica prototype suggest that it's just as explosive to drive as the STO, even if it is slightly more civilized at lower speeds. In their review, Motor Trend reported that the car's power delivery was excellent across all modes, with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission feeling just as sharp as the top-spec Huracan. Lamborghini's powertrains have long been one of their best selling points, and the Tecnica's is, it seems, one of their best in recent years.
It produces more downforce than the Evo
A new fixed rear wing helps increase the car's rear downforce by 35% over the Evo RWD, and at the front, a revised splitter also improves both downforce and cooling. Keeping the car firmly planted to the asphalt is a set of Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, which Motor Trend reports are "glue-like," inspiring more driver confidence than in the Huracan Evo. These tires are fitted to new 20" diamond cut wheels, which take design inspiration from the Lamborghini Vision GT.
The car's brakes have also been heavily revised for the Tecnica, with new carbon-ceramic disks that feature specifically designed cooling deflectors and caliper ducts for better heat dissipation. This track-inspired tech not only improves the system's performance under stress, it also prolongs the life of the pads themselves. Given that the top speed of the car is now nearly 202 mph, it's more important than ever that there is plenty of stopping power on hand, no matter what the situation.
There are plenty of interior updates
The interior of the STO is a rather minimalist affair, with every aspect focused on saving weight rather than overall comfort. In comparison, the Tecnica is slightly more generous with its in-cabin luxuries, with height-adjustable sports seats and a redesigned control interface that's exclusive to the car. More interior colors and materials are now available, and a revised instrument panel is designed to be easier to read in all light conditions. According to Motor1, the car now also comes with a center-mounted screen that passengers can use to control the infotainment or to co-navigate, should they want.
As part of the goal of making the Tecnica much easier to live with every day than the STO, Lamborghini has included Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the new car, along with Amazon Alexa. On-board diaries of destinations and track times, along with telemetry, can be accessed via Lamborghini's app, the same as in the STO. For drivers who regularly plan on taking their Tecnica to the circuit, harness seat belts are also available as an optional extra. Although, anyone who really wants their Lambo in peak track-spec form should probably still opt for an STO, assuming they have the budget.
It's longer than the Evo
As part of its suite of improvements to optimize the aerodynamics of the Tecnica, Lamborghini has made it slightly longer than the Evo – 6.1 cm longer, to be exact. This extra length required a new, longer rear window, and a new rear bumper. This longer silhouette is reminiscent of the Essenza SCV12, an ultra-limited track day special that boasted the most powerful V12 Lamborghini had ever made. Unveiled in 2020, the Essenza signaled a renewed focus on high-level motorsport for the brand, with Lambo recently announcing that it would compete in the Le Mans LMDh hypercar class in 2024.
The Tecnica might not be the pure-bred motorsport machine that the Essenza SCV12 was, but the influences are clear, both in its design and its handling. There is currently no cap on the number of units of the Tecnica that Lamborghini are planning to make, so it will likely become the most affordable and readily-available way for buyers to tap into this new motorsport-focused vein of Lamborghini cars.
Oversteer is encouraged in Sport mode
Engaging Sport mode in the Tecnica will unlock a trait that's never been seen in a Lamborghini supercar before: enhanced oversteer. In their quest to make this the most fun version of the Huracan, Lamborghini's engineers developed a setup for the LDVI control system that allows drivers to light up the rear tires in a more controllable manner than ever before. Active torque vectoring ensures that the car remains predictable even when its back wheels are burning rubber.
Part of the reason this feature is able to exist is the Tecnica's rear-wheel steering, which helps keep the car nimble at higher speeds as well as helping keep oversteer under control. This rear-steering system is available on all Huracan models, including with the STO, although of course, given its more serious, track-based setup, there's no drift mode on the top-spec car. The Evo also benefits from the same steering system, but it doesn't come with the enhanced oversteer mode of the Tecnica.
Over 200 paint options are available
If a 'regular' Huracan Tecnica just isn't enough, buyers can also access Lamborghini's Ad Personam service for a higher level of customization (and presumably a significantly higher price). Lamborghini claims that along with the eight standard exterior colors of the Tecnica, over 200 further paint options are available with the Ad Personam service. Other options include custom contrast interior stitching and a 'Tecnica' motif that can be embroidered into the seats. An exclusive Alcantara trim is also available for Ad Personam customers.
If this still isn't enough, Lamborghini notes that "virtually unlimited" color and trim options are available for buyers who want to go the extra mile and work with the brand directly to commission a new spec. Given some of the highly questionable color schemes that have been shown off by STO buyers already, it's very likely that plenty of weird, wonderful, and sometimes downright ugly Tecnicas will be unveiled by their proud owners in the coming months.
Pricing hasn't been officially confirmed yet
The Tecnica is set to go on sale in summer 2022, and as of yet, there's been no official communication from Lamborghini themselves on the price of the car. However, in their review of the Tecnica prototype, Motor Trend put the car's base price at $239,000. If this is true, it seems very reasonable, considering the base Evo starts at around $215,000, and the STO costs at least $330,000. Other estimates have put the Tecnica's price around $270,000, which seems a little more likely, since that's about halfway between the cost of the two existing specs.
It's not like it matters too much either way, as buyers ready to drop several hundred thousand dollars on a supercar are unlikely to be put off by an extra twenty or thirty thousand here and there. For the rest of us non-multimillionaires, the Huracan Tecnica remains an exciting insight into the future of the Lamborghini brand, one that seems to revolve around making excellent driver's cars that are more versatile than ever. With major changes around the corner including the brand's impending electrification, this renewed focus on driver enjoyment couldn't have come at a better time.