Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: Everything We Know About The Supercar

With production of the racing-focused Huracan STO now well underway, Lamborghini has turned its attention to developing a new model that aims to be the most versatile Huracan yet. Called the Tecnica, the car was first unveiled in April 2022 and has recently been shown off to the public at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It looks noticeably different from other variants of the Huracan, and it comes with a number of mechanical improvements compared to the base-spec Huracan Evo.

It's no surprise that Lamborghini has been keen to update its smallest supercar: after all, it's the brand's best-selling model ever, with over 20,000 units produced to date. The aim of the Tecnica is to entice even more customers to Lambo's showrooms, by offering a combination of performance and livability that rivals the likes of industry legends like the Porsche 911. It sacrifices very little in the way of performance potential, but it's more comfortable and forgiving than an STO. In other words, it's exactly what most buyers will want out of their brand new Lamborghini.