The 5 Big Changes On The New Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

Lamborghini didn't want to go into its bright all-electric future without releasing the latest version of its most sold and popular Huracán line. On April 22, 2022, Autobuzz reported that Lamborghini hit a new milestone with its 20,000th Huracán vehicle rolling from the production line. The Huracán family powered by a V-10 engine is now in its eighth year of production. The lineup includes 12 street-legal vehicles and three racing cars. In late 2020, Lamborghini reported that Americans are strengthening their connection with the brand, as the region saw a 25% increase in sales and 2,407 units delivered.

In mid-2021, the brand owned by Volkswagen announced it had a new roadmap for electrification. Top-selling vehicles like the Urus SUV, Huracán, and Aventador are expected to be released in hybrid versions in 2023. With 1.5 billion euros in investment for the next four years, Lamborghini says it will electrify the entire range by 2024.

In 2017, the company released a concept for the future of electric sports cars called the Terzo Millennio. It is still unclear how many ideas presented with the concept will be applied. The Terzo Millenio envisioned electric cars powered by superconductors embedded in the vehicle's material rather than common EV batteries and an innovative technology that generates torque directly at the wheels. But until the EV Lamborghini models come out, the Huracán Tecnica will continue to dominate the talk.