The Original Lamborghini SUV You've Probably Never Heard Of

The Lamborghini Urus is an SUV of superlatives. Equipped with an Audi-derived 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 motor churning out 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque under the hood, the Urus has a 190 mph top speed, and we're talking about a freaking SUV. The Urus is typically a Lambo supercar capable of accommodating five passengers and tow cargoes up to 7,000 pounds, all while rushing from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

Oh, and the Urus is a record-breaker, too. In March 2021, the Urus set a new top speed record on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, scampering over ice at 185.17 mph (298 kph). There are rumors of the Urus lapping the treacherous Nürburgring Norscshcleife in 7 minutes and 47 seconds, but it's not an official, sanctioned time. But if it were, the Urus would be the third-fastest SUV to lap the Green Hell.

However, the Urus is not Lamborghini's first SUV. Some would even argue that Urus does not have the purity of DNA as other big Lambos like the Aventador (we're also looking at you, Huracan). Before the Urus came to prominence, Lamborghini had the fabulous LM002 SUV to satisfy the needs of deep-pocketed oligarchs, oil-rich sheiks, and award-winning celebrities.