The Original Lamborghini SUV You've Probably Never Heard Of
The Lamborghini Urus is an SUV of superlatives. Equipped with an Audi-derived 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 motor churning out 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque under the hood, the Urus has a 190 mph top speed, and we're talking about a freaking SUV. The Urus is typically a Lambo supercar capable of accommodating five passengers and tow cargoes up to 7,000 pounds, all while rushing from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.
Oh, and the Urus is a record-breaker, too. In March 2021, the Urus set a new top speed record on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, scampering over ice at 185.17 mph (298 kph). There are rumors of the Urus lapping the treacherous Nürburgring Norscshcleife in 7 minutes and 47 seconds, but it's not an official, sanctioned time. But if it were, the Urus would be the third-fastest SUV to lap the Green Hell.
However, the Urus is not Lamborghini's first SUV. Some would even argue that Urus does not have the purity of DNA as other big Lambos like the Aventador (we're also looking at you, Huracan). Before the Urus came to prominence, Lamborghini had the fabulous LM002 SUV to satisfy the needs of deep-pocketed oligarchs, oil-rich sheiks, and award-winning celebrities.
Lamborghini LM002: Military origins
As Lamborghini entered receivership in 1978, Patrick and Jean-Claude Mimran took the helm of the Italian automaker and unveiled the Bertone-styled Athon concept car in Turin. The new owners expanded Lamborghini's model line with the Jalpa and the LM002 SUV to join the Countach by 1986. While the Jalpa is a sports car typical of a Lamborghini (it's also the last Lambo to have a V8 engine until the Urus came along), the LM002 was not.
Ferrucio Lamborghini started the company in 1963 using money from his successful tractor business, so why are we surprised that Lambo built a hulking SUV? The LM002 can trace its roots to the Lamborghini Cheetah prototype, a tough and rugged dune buggy that won't back down from inhospitable terrain.
Lamborghini wasn't as cash-rich as today back then, so the company contracted Mobility Technology International (MTI) to create a fiberglass-bodied, military-spec buggy in 1977 with hopes of securing a U.S. defense contract, according to Motor Trend. However, the Cheetah prototype's rear-mounted engine made it handle like a boat, and its 180-horsepower Chrysler V8 engine offered uninspiring performance, terms that were unacceptable to the U.S. military.
LM001 Concept: Premium basher
Under the Mimran brother's new management and a fresh infusion of funds from a Swiss family (per Hot Cars), the Cheetah prototype underwent a makeover in the hands of engineer Giulio Alfieri. The new prototype, called the LM001, has fixed doors and a metal body. It still had a rear-mounted V8, but the lethargic Chrysler powerplant gave way to a more potent AMC V8. Furthermore, the closed cabin made it easier to live with, but the improvements failed to tame the original Cheetah prototype's waterloo.
Lamborghini abandoned the LM001 project in 1981 after building just one prototype. Upon stepping on the gas pedal, the rear weight bias would lift the front of the LM001 several inches from stock, and the handling issues were a concern whether on or off-road. After a few years, Lamborghini revisited the LM001 concept and came up with a brand-new, front-engine architecture with an all-new and modern tubular spaceframe chassis.
Lamborghini LM002: The world's most desirable Lambo?
Utilizing learnings from the Cheetah and LM001 concepts, Lamborghini has set to create an SUV like no other. Tired of borrowing lazy V8 engines from competitors, the LM002 used a 5.2-liter V12 from a Euro-spec 1984 Countach Quattrovalvole, according to Motor Trend, pumping out a healthy 455 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. With its newfound prowess, the 6,700-pound LM002 could scoot from zero to 60 mph in a decent 7.7 seconds.
If you asked nicely (with dollars in hand, of course), Lamborghini would shoehorn a more potent 7.2-liter V12 engine from the brand's offshore racing boats. It was typically a civilian-spec Hummer with a supercar's engine. It also had a five-speed dogleg manual transmission that sent power to an all-wheel drivetrain, while the interior was resplendent in posh leather, glossy wood trim, and rubber-sealed buttons. The LM002 had bespoke Pirelli run-flat tires that could handle the weight, heat, and performance credentials of the SUV.
Lamborghini unveiled the production-spec LM002 at the 1986 Brussels Auto Show, where it immediately got the nickname "Rambo Lambo" for its rugged countenance. With base prices starting at about $120,000, the LM002 attracted wealthy clientele like Mike Tyson, Eddie Van Halen, and Sylvester Stallone. Even Tina Turner bought one, but she had a custom shop remove the Countach V12 and manual transmission in favor of a Mercedes V8 (from the E500) and an automatic transmission. In addition, the first production LM002 went to the King of Morocco.
Lamborghini ended production of the LM002 in 1993. Only 328 units left the factory, making it one of the rarest, most desirable, and most outrageous vintage Lambo in the automaker's history.