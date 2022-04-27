The Bizarre Lamborghini Concept That Looks Straight Out Of Blade Runner

Italian tractor magnate Ferruccio Lamborghini began making cars in 1963. He did it to show Enzo Ferrari that a new type of animal would roam the streets of Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy, and it wouldn't be wearing a prancing horse badge. Automobili Lamborghini debuted its first car, the 350 GTV, that same year, and the sports car world will never be the same. Known for the "raging bull" insignia derived from Ferrucio's Taurus zodiac sign, Lamborghini enjoyed a decade of success with the 400 GT, Miura, and Espada, all equally iconic Lambos that are now rarer to see on the road than a Huracan.

Things weren't as rosy in the early to mid-1970s. Lamborghini's tractor business was not what it used to be, leading to Ferrucio's waning interest in the sports car business and the desire to retire to his vineyard. It would inevitably start the company's string of bankruptcies before VW subsidiary Audi AG reigned the bull by the horns in 1998. As the company entered receivership for the second time in 1978, the automaker unveiled a concept car at the 1980 Turin Motor Show, a gallant effort despite Lamborghini's financial difficulties. As expected from Lamborghini — maker of the iconic Countach – this 1980 concept was out of this world.