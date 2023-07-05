Why (Almost) Everyone Was Wrong About The Acura NSX

Of course, I'm 27 years old and I daily-drive a 1989 Toyota Camry; before I could discover the truth, I had personal needs to fulfill. When Acura handed me its 573-horsepower supercar and told me to go nuts, I obliged and went nuts. The first thing I did was aim it at the twistiest stretches of road I could find in a 100-mile radius. I'm pretty conservative with most cars I don't own, so I started off slow and cautious, but it took all of ten miles—and seven minutes—for me to warm up to the Acura. By the end of the hour I was absolutely tearing through the San Gabriel Mountains like I had a grudge against the Pacific Tectonic Plate itself.

I discovered on the Crest that my initial impression of the Type S back at Daytona a few years back was correct: the NSX is unreasonably fast. On paper, this is thanks to its trio of electric motors—two in front, one in back—and its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, which combine to put 573 horsepower to the pavement. But the NSX was more than merely fast; it inspired heroic—or idiotic—driving I usually shy away from. As I wound my way through desolate two-lane roads pushing harder than I'd ever dreamed I would in a supercar, I began to realize why it was so obscenely fast, and why I drove it so hard.