10 Electric Cars That Shaped EV History Before Tesla Even Existed

The Electrobat began as a project between two engineers, Henry Morris and Pedro Salom, in 1894. The pair built the car in just two months using a modified ship motor powered by lead-acid batteries, and it was heavy, slow, and oddly proportioned. Nonetheless, initial trials proved that the Electrobat had plenty of potential and a range somewhere north of 50 miles. Morris and Salom unveiled a revised design shortly after, christening it the Electrobat 2. This new vehicle weighed less than half that of the original, and it was quickly put to work as a taxi, ferrying passengers around New York City.

The limited range of the Electrobat was its biggest drawback, but its engineers had designed a system for swapping the battery in just a few seconds using a crane. This allowed it to drive around the city all day, as whenever it was running low on charge, the driver simply headed back to the central depot for a battery swap. A couple of years later, the fledgling car company was bought out by William Whitney, a well-known New York City investor, and he expanded the firm significantly, setting up similar networks of electric taxis in cities across the U.S. and abroad.

However, it turned out that these operations couldn't be made profitable fast enough, and the company began quickly losing ground to gas-powered automobiles. After allegations of fraud were levied against the firm, it collapsed, with its network eventually being shuttered altogether.

